KDI raises growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2% on back of AI boom

Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 24. YONHAP

The increase in the think tank's projection from an earlier 2.5 percent comes after Moody's also reportedly upped its estimate to 3.5 percent.

Korea's economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent in 2026, a state-run think tank said Wednesday, revising up its previous forecast of 2.5 percent amid stronger-than-expected global demand driven by the AI boom.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said the revision came as global demand for semiconductor products remained stronger than expected, leading to increased exports and facility investment, which are expected to eventually boost private consumption in 2027.

Accordingly, the KDI also projected economic growth of 2.2 percent for 2027, up 0.5 percentage points from its previous outlook.

The think tank added that Korean export volumes are expected to grow 8.7 percent and 5 percent in 2026 and 2027, respectively, despite U.S. tariff measures and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, as AI-related investment around the globe is expected to offset such hurdles.

The KDI, meanwhile, assessed that Korea is currently enjoying a surge in exports and facility investment amid the AI boom.

"Exports of computers, electronics and optical instruments continue to grow at a sharp pace, with the current account posting an unprecedented surplus," the KDI said in its report.

"Facility investment is expanding, led by chip-related segments," it added, noting that construction investment, in contrast, remains sluggish due to a slump in the housing market outside the greater Seoul area.

Global credit appraiser Moody's Ratings, meanwhile, also reportedly revised up the growth forecast for Asia's No. 4 economy to 3.5 percent, rising from the previous projection of 2.5 percent suggested in May, in its periodic review.

The KDI, however, warned that changes in the semiconductor industry cycle may increase economic volatility, given the Korean economy's heavy reliance on global chip demand.

"Growth may slow rapidly should global AI investment contract due to concerns over profitability or Korean chipmakers' global market shares decline amid heightened competition with producers from other countries," the think tank said.

On the other hand, the KDI said growth may exceed expectations if Korean companies expand their semiconductor production capacity at a faster-than-expected pace. Other potential risks include uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff policies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt raw material supplies, it added.





Yonhap