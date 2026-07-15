KCTU stages nationwide strike rally in Seoul, presses for direct bargaining

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions chant during a nationwide general strike rally near Dongwha Duty Free in central Seoul's Jongno District on July 15. YONHAP

Thousands joined a central Seoul rally and march that disrupted traffic as the union demanded stronger negotiation powers and better protections for subcontracted and nonregular workers.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held a nationwide general strike rally in central Seoul on Wednesday, demanding direct collective bargaining with primary contractors and stronger labor rights.

The rally and subsequent march caused traffic disruption in parts of downtown Seoul, including the Gwanghwamun area in Jongno District.

The rally started in the afternoon, in front of the Dongwha Duty Free building.

"Today is where we put our determination into action to make this the first year of direct bargaining with primary contractors and a breakthrough year for multiemployer bargaining," Yang Kyung-soo, the head of KCTU, said during the rally.

"Although the revised Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act has taken effect and countless subcontracted and nonregular workers have demanded negotiations, primary contractors have remained silent and focused only on avoiding responsibility,” he added. “The time for patience is over."

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march toward the Blue House after a nationwide general strike rally near Dongwha Duty Free in central Seoul's Jongno District on July 15. YONHAP

Yang also called on the Lee Jae Myung administration to abolish enforcement decrees and administrative guidelines that, he said, have allowed primary contractors to avoid negotiations.

About 10,000 people participated in the rally in Seoul and about 100,000 nationwide, according to KCTU.

After the rally, participants marched through Gwanghwamun to the Cheongwadae Sarangchae near the Blue House.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



