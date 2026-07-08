KCTU plans general strike over bargaining rights

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) members announce a general strike during a press conference held in central Seoul on July 8. YONHAP

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) says 10,000 workers will walk out next week, accusing major contractors of refusing direct talks with subcontracted employees despite the new law.

A major umbrella labor union said Wednesday it plans to stage a general strike next week, demanding businesses engage in direct negotiations with subcontracted workers.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said the collective action will take place next Wednesday, arguing that businesses have resisted directly negotiating with subcontracted workers despite a new amended labor law designed to ensure such negotiations.

In March, the so-called Yellow Envelope act went into effect, expanding subcontracted workers' bargaining rights while increasing the accountability of prime contractors.

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About 10,000 workers under the umbrella union are expected to take part in next week's strike, with a rally scheduled to take place near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

Yang Kyeung-soo, head of the KCTU, said unions under its wing requested negotiations with over 400 primary contractors in the past four months, but actual negotiations have taken place in only four of them.

"When the status of the prime contractor is clear yet they evade responsibility, workers have no choice but to fight back," he said in a press conference.





Yonhap



