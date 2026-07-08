KCTU plans general strike over bargaining rights

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McDonald's spotlights Chungju corn in new Taste of Korea burger series
The fast-food chain’s latest Taste of Korea menu spotlights Chungju corn while expanding support for regional farmers and local brands.
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Samsung Electronics ranks No. 1 in economic contribution among conglomerates
At 177.25 trillion won ($117.7 billion), the tech giant's total economic contribution far outpaced that of its peers, with Hyundai Motor Group ranking second at 122.24 trillion won.
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HD Hyundai, Schneider Electric to build data centers at sea
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Schneider Electric will jointly develop offshore data centers to ease land shortages and cooling costs for AI infrastructure.
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Gov't finalizes ESG disclosure requirement for large listed firms
Companies on the Kospi with 10 trillion won ($6.6 billion) or more in assets will be required to submit reports, with the mandate widening in stages.