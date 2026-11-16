KakaoBank brings Apple Pay to millions of iPhone users in Korea

A KakaoBank debit card sits in Apple Wallet on an iPhone, right, after the internet-only lender launched Apple Pay on Nov. 16. At left is the bank’s promotional image for the service. SCREEN CAPTURE, CHO YONG-JUN

Customers can add KakaoBank debit and Mini cards to Apple Wallet for contactless payments in Korea and abroad.

KakaoBank customers can now pay with their iPhones and Apple Watches after the internet-only bank rolled out Apple Pay on Monday.

Hyundai Card had been the only Korean card issuer supporting Apple Pay since it brought the service to the country in March 2023. Tmoney transit cards have been in Apple Wallet since July 2025, but they work mainly on public transportation.

Customers can add KakaoBank debit cards to Apple Wallet and pay at stores in Korea and abroad that accept contactless payments. Teenagers 14 and older can also add KakaoBank's Mini cards, prepaid cards for young users.

In brick-and-mortar stores, users double-click the side button on an iPhone or Apple Watch, confirm with FaceID, Touch ID or a passcode, then hold the device near the card reader to pay.

Users can also check out in apps and on websites from an iPhone, iPad or Mac on eligible sites.

"Introducing Apple Pay has allowed us to give customers more ways to pay and make everyday banking even more convenient," KakaoBank said in a press release Monday.

"We will continue to adopt more global payment services and cooperate openly to help standardize and develop Korea's payment infrastructure."

KakaoBank had 27.9 million customers at the end of September.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]