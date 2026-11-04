KakaoBank beats expectations with 141.7 billion won net profit in Q3

KakaoBank recorded 141.7 billion won ($105.3 million) in net profit in the third quarter, up 27.2 percent from the same period a year earlier; its net profit from January through September rose 25.2 percent on year to 469.8 billion won.

KakaoBank reported 141.7 billion won ($105.3 million) in net profit in the third quarter, up 27.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the internet-only bank’s earnings report on Wednesday.

The figure beat the 129.5 billion won market consensus compiled by market tracker FnGuide.

KakaoBank’s net profit this year through the third quarter rose 25.2 percent on year to 469.8 billion won. It attributed the gain to balanced growth in interest and noninterest income.







Its revenue in the third quarter rose 15.2 percent on year to 880.9 billion won, according to the regulatory filing. That for the first nine months of the year rose 8.7 percent on year to 2.53 trillion won.

Noninterest income from January through September also rose 6.4 percent to 888.3 billion won, accounting for 35 percent of total revenue. Fee and platform income gained 10.9 percent to 256.3 billion won on growth in its loan comparison, investment and payment services, the bank said.

Deposits stood at 71.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 4.7 trillion won from three months earlier and topping 70 trillion won for the first time. Both demand and savings deposits increased, while household deposits at domestic banks fell over the July-to-September period.

Outstanding loans totaled 48.6 trillion won. Loans to sole proprietors made up 58 percent of the bank’s net loan growth this year, bringing the balance to 4.04 trillion won, up 349 billion won from the previous quarter.

The delinquency ratio was 0.49 percent at the end of September, down 0.04 percentage points from the same quarter last year.

The number of customers reached 27.94 million at the end of September, up 1.7 million over the past year. Monthly active users totaled 20.57 million in the third quarter.

“We are continuing balanced growth across all business areas based on our customer base and platform capabilities, despite an uncertain external environment,” a KakaoBank representative said in a press release on Wednesday.

KakaoBank aims to reach 100 trillion won in assets by 2027 and a return on equity, or ROE, of 15 percent by 2030.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]