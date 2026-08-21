Kakao to split major businesses to form new ‘AI core company’

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Korea to impose antidumping tariffs on Thai seamless copper pipes
Seoul will impose antidumping duties of 4.9 to 8.4 percent on Thai seamless copper pipes starting Sept. 11.
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Hyundai Motor union launches first full-day strike in a decade
Hyundai Motor's first full-day union strike in a decade shut down production lines as wage talks remain deadlocked.
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Doosan Enerbility wins 930 billion won gas plant deal in Oman
Doosan Enerbility will help build a 1,600-megawatt combined-cycle gas power plant near Muscat, scheduled for completion in 2029.
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Exports up 56% in first 20 days of August on robust chip shipments
Outbound shipments reached $55.2 billion in the Aug. 1 to 20 period, the highest level for the first 20 days of any August.