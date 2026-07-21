Kakao silence

Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21.

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Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally during the lunch time with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21. The KakaoBank union announced that it will stage a one-day strike on July 31.

Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally during the lunch time with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21. The KakaoBank union announced that it will stage a one-day strike on July 31.

business strike pangyo photo kakaobank seongnam kakao labor union

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