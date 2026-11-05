Kakao bets on spinoff plan to turn AI ambitions into profits

Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a delivers a keynote speech at if(kakao)26 at the Kakao AI Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 13. KAKAO

Kakao provided more details on its plan to split into two companies, KakaoAI and KakaoX, with the former's growth strategy hinging on having AI agents on KakaoTalk carry out everyday tasks, including shopping, making reservations and transferring money.

Kakao is splitting into two companies to sharpen its focus on turning AI into a profitable business, separating its KakaoTalk-centered AI operations from its sprawling portfolio of fintech, content and mobility businesses.

Under the plan, Kakao will divide into KakaoAI, a new entity overseeing AI, advertising, commerce and KakaoTalk, and KakaoX, which will manage the group’s remaining businesses, including its major affiliates. Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a will lead the former, while Kakao Investment CEO Kim Do-young will head the latter.

KakaoX will remain listed on the Kospi, and KakaoAI will undergo a separate review to secure its own listing.

Kakao reiterated its spinoff plans on Thursday after reporting an operating profit of 240.3 billion won ($178.9 million) in the third quarter, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier but below the market consensus of 248.3 billion won, compiled by FnGuide. Revenue surged 6.3 percent on year to 2.09 trillion won, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 2 trillion won.

During a conference call on Thursday, Chung explained that KakaoTalk’s vast user base — some 50 million people in Korea alone — gives the company a natural advantage for expanding into personalized AI services that would be difficult to replicate with a completely new platform.

At the heart of KakaoAI’s growth strategy is turning KakaoTalk, the country’s dominant messaging platform, into a hub in which AI assistants can carry out everyday tasks, with the company planning to expand its AI services beyond sending messages and managing schedules to shopping, gifting, making reservations and transferring money.

“The first step […] is connecting [KakaoTalk] to external services such as email, calendars and messengers,” Chung said. “People use KakaoTalk to make plans and coordinate schedules with family, friends and colleagues, much like AI agents negotiating on behalf of users. We envision that KakaoTalk will eventually become a platform on which users interact with AI agents and AI agents communicate with one another.”

As part of this effort, KakaoTalk aims to reach 10 million monthly active AI users this year.

The restructuring comes as Kakao looks to translate its AI investments into earnings, betting that a more focused business structure will help it more quickly develop and commercialize personalized AI services.

AI assistants can also turn conversations and product searches into purchases with fewer steps, creating new revenue opportunities for the company from transactions that previously occurred outside KakaoTalk.

As a result, Kakao outlined four ways that it expects to make money from AI: charging consumers for AI subscriptions; improving advertising effectiveness through AI; collecting transaction fees from purchases made through AI agents; and earning commissions when users book or buy services from outside partners.

KakaoAI aims to generate more than 6 trillion won in annual revenue by 2030, and KakaoX is targeting 10 trillion won over the same period.

Building on its partnership with OpenAI, which brought ChatGPT to KakaoTalk last year, Kakao plans to introduce Kanana Space to the messaging app as well. Kanana Space is an AI assistant that can analyze chat conversations to manage schedules, search the web and make purchases on users’ behalf.

A closed beta of Kanana Space’s integration is scheduled for December ahead of a wider rollout next year. The service will run on Kakao’s proprietary AI models, using smaller models on smartphones for simpler tasks and more powerful cloud-based models for complex requests to keep operating costs down.

Kakao is also developing real-time voice interaction and interpretation technology to broaden what its AI assistants can do.

Beyond accelerating its AI business, the split is intended to make Kakao’s businesses easier for investors to value. The company has acknowledged that its complicated corporate structure, spanning businesses with different growth prospects and earnings profiles, has made it difficult for the market to assess their individual worth.

By separating its AI-driven platform business from its affiliates, Kakao hopes to give investors a clearer picture of each company’s performance and growth potential.

KakaoX and KakaoAI have also laid out separate plans to return more cash to shareholders.

KakaoX will set aside 30 percent of the dividends that it receives from subsidiaries after taxes, as well as investment profits remaining after capital costs, taxes and other expenses, for shareholder returns. It also plans to buy back and cancel 150 billion won worth of shares until Feb. 5, 2027, using proceeds from selling its stake in Dunamu.

KakaoAI plans to return 20 to 35 percent of its stand-alone adjusted free cash flow. That payout ratio could rise to 40 percent if free cash flow increases by at least 50 percent from the previous year.

Among Kakao’s major affiliates, internet-only lender KakaoBank reported an operating profit of 191.8 billion won in the third quarter — a 26.9 percent on-year increase. Revenue rose 15.2 percent to 881 billion won.

Fintech affiliate Kakao Pay saw its quarterly operating profit more than double to 32.46 billion won, up 105.4 percent from a year earlier, while revenue climbed 26.7 percent to 302.1 billion won.

Shareholders will vote on the spinoff at an extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 15. If approved, the split will take effect on Feb. 1 next year, with KakaoAI set to relist and KakaoX’s listing to be updated a few weeks later to Feb. 25.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]