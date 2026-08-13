KAI, Hyundai Rotem join forces to arm KF-21 for global exports

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Naver invests in Oregon startup creating wave-powered floating data centers
The move comes as the Korean portal powerhouse looks to expand its AI infrastructure through global partnerships.
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Korea needs power fast. The answer may lie beneath its roads.
Joint road and transmission projects are cutting costs and delays, offering a way to speed power supplies for semiconductor hubs.
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Korea eases rules to unlock $3 billion in advanced industry investment
The government plans faster permits and broader industrial access for semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology and other strategic sectors.
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North Korea stays silent after latest missile launch ahead of UFS drills
Pyongyang's unusual silence after two launches may signal tests of an upgraded weapon or a bid to assess allied detection capabilities.