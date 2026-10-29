JYP denies receiving Nexroc bid as FSS watches for market violations

JYP Entertainment said it received no valid takeover proposal from Nexroc, whose plan to buy up to half of the K-pop agency is drawing scrutiny from Korean regulators.

JYP Entertainment said Thursday that it has never received an officially valid offer from Nexroc, a little-known Japanese-linked investment group that announced plans this week to buy up to half of the company, adding that an email Nexroc claims to have sent was blocked as spam.

The clarification comes as JYP’s shares have swung on the takeover talk and financial regulators examine whether Nexroc’s unusual announcement, made through a press release rather than a formal tender offer filing, could amount to unfair trading.

“Even after disclosing through a regulatory filing on Oct. 27 that we had not received any proposal regarding the acquisition of our shares, we have not received or reviewed any officially valid proposal,” JYP said in a statement. “The email that Nexroc said it had sent to the company was classified as blatant spam because it failed to meet the sender reliability standards under our security policy. We confirmed through our email service provider that it was forcibly blocked without reaching the company.”

The statement came after Nexroc claimed it had informed JYP in advance of its plans to negotiate a stake purchase, saying Thursday that it had emailed the company on Oct. 21. Nexroc also said it explained the matter to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), saying it had made public that it was considering a tender offer only to express interest and had not expected the move to draw close scrutiny from regulators. The FSS, however, said it has had no contact with Nexroc.

The dispute began on Monday, when Nexroc and its entertainment affiliate SVCV announced plans to acquire 25 to 50 percent of JYP’s issued shares. The companies said they aim to begin offering to buy JYP shares directly from shareholders on Nov. 20 and suggested paying a 30 percent premium over a reference share price, but they have not committed to a price or other terms. Nexroc said it would first send JYP a nonbinding proposal and negotiate for about a month before deciding whether to go ahead, meaning the bid has not been confirmed.

Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment founder and chief creative officer, answers lawmakers' questions as a witness during a parliamentary audit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 7. NEWS1

The FSS is also paying attention to the fact that Nexroc announced its acquisition plan through a press release before filing a tender offer registration statement, the formal disclosure required under Korean law that includes proof the bidder can pay. Regulators see this as an unusual departure from standard procedure and are monitoring trading in JYP shares for possible violations. They plan to launch an investigation swiftly if they detect signs of unfair trading.

JYP shares jumped 14 percent in after-hours trading on Monday after Nexroc’s announcement and closed 6.8 percent higher on the Kosdaq at 38,450 won ($29.74) on Tuesday. The rally followed a slump that had dragged the stock down since July amid weak second-quarter earnings and uncertainty over its top acts.

Founded in 1997 by singer-producer Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment is best known for managing acts including girl groups Twice Itzy and Nmixx, and boy band Stray Kids.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]