Just can't quit you: Korean retail investors still placing leveraged bets despite near wipeouts

Closing figures for the Kospi and Kosdaq are displayed on a screen at Hana Bank's trading room in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 10. NEWS1

Retail investors are buying leveraged ETFs even as some products have lost nearly 90 percent of their value.

Global hedge funds are rushing to cut their exposure to risky leveraged bets, but Korean retail investors are doing the opposite — piling into leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) despite steep losses, betting that a market rebound will let them win back their losses twice as fast.

These contrasting strategies come as a stock market rout has wiped out nearly 90 percent of the value of some leveraged products, raising concerns that investors chasing a rebound could face even deeper losses if it doesn't come.

"When I first lost 10 percent, I thought it was just a market correction and that stocks would soon surge again,” an office worker who claimed to have lost nearly a lifetime of savings wrote in a post on the online community Blind.

"I had saved nearly 500 million won ($374,000) since I started working, but somehow, I got carried away by the bull market and poured my entire savings into U.S. leveraged investments," the worker wrote. "When my losses reached 30 to 40 percent, I started to feel something was wrong, but I still thought I'd recover my initial investment within a month."

After repeatedly selling at a loss and reinvesting, the worker said they ultimately lost more than 90 percent of their initial investment.

"About 450 million won simply vanished into thin air," the worker wrote. "I can't concentrate on work or even eat properly. I've lost more than 10 kilograms [22 pounds]."

The Blind user was not the only one betting on a rebound. Despite mounting losses in leveraged investment products amid a sharp stock market downturn, retail investors continue to buy them.

The two ETFs individual investors bought most over the past week were both leveraged products. The Kodex Kosdaq 150 Leverage drew net purchases of 521.6 billion won, followed by Kodex Leverage at 433.4 billion won, according to ETF Check data.

Samsung Electronics' stock price, right, is displayed on a screen at Hana Bank's trading room in Jung District, central Seoul, alongside a graph of the Kodex Samsung Electronics Single Stock Leverage ETF on a smartphone on July 24. NEW1

Though Tuesday's sharp rally offered some relief, it did little to make up for the damage.

The Kospi closed at 5,239.13 on Tuesday, up 4.39 percent from the previous trading session, according to the Korea Exchange. A buy-side circuit breaker, known as a sidecar, was also triggered shortly after the market opened, temporarily suspending program trading orders.

The benchmark index rebounded on bargain hunting and easing international oil prices but remained 42.52 percent below its June 22 peak of 9,114.55 and 20.93 percent lower than a month earlier.

CHUN YU-JIN

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix closed at 198,900 won and 1.21 million won, respectively, down 45.13 percent and 58.48 percent from their peaks.

The losses have been even more devastating for leveraged investment products.

The Kodex SK Hynix Single Stock Leverage exchange-traded fund (ETF) plunged 89.64 percent from 44,000 won on June 22 to 4,515 won on Tuesday. The Kodex Samsung Electronics Single Stock Leverage ETF fell 79.3 percent from 31,325 won on June 2 to 6,500 won over the same period.

These products are designed to deliver twice the daily returns of their underlying assets. But when prices fluctuate sharply, losses can compound through a phenomenon known as the negative compounding effect, also called volatility decay.

For example, if an underlying asset worth 100 falls 30 percent in one day and rises 30 percent the next, its value ends up at 91.

A leveraged product tracking twice the daily return, however, would fall 60 percent from 100 to 40 before rising 60 percent to just 64. To recover its initial value, the underlying asset would then need to rise by approximately another 28 percent.

Global hedge funds, meanwhile, are scaling back their leveraged positions.

The net leverage ratio among its hedge fund clients fell to 73.4 percent last month, down 4.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to Goldman Sachs data. The reduction marked the fastest deleveraging pace since March.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 10. REUTERS/YONHAP

The hedge funds sold about $20 billion worth of technology stocks over the past two weeks, triggering the recent market sell-off.

John Flood, a partner in Goldman Sachs' global banking and markets division, said in a note on Thursday that massive de-risking ahead of the U.S. midterms left many hedge funds chasing a relief rally on Nov. 4, only to be caught wrong-footed a day later.

"Hedge funds are selling back pockets of the market [hyperscalers]" that they had just bought, he said.

In Korea, analysts say tighter regulations, including higher minimum deposit requirements for single-stock leveraged products, may have pushed investors toward index-based leveraged ETFs, which created a balloon effect in which restrictions in one segment drive investment into another.

From July 31, when additional regulations took effect, through Friday, retail investors sold a net 2 trillion won worth of single-stock leveraged products while purchasing a net 1.6 trillion won in index-based leveraged products.

Experts warn investors to use leverage cautiously, as short-term market volatility could persist.

"Current stock prices already reflect a substantial decline in corporate earnings, so rather than trying to time the market bottom, I recommend taking a medium- to long-term approach by diversifying investments across high-quality, globally competitive companies and buying in installments," said Park Yeon-ju, head of the Research Center at Mirae Asset Securities. "However, given the possibility of continued short-term volatility, I would advise investors to avoid leveraged investments."





BY JANG SEO-YUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]