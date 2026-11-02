Josun Hotels & Resorts to add Seoul, Yeosu properties in push for 5 more by 2030

The first two additions will be existing hotels rebranded and operated under management contracts.

Josun Hotels & Resorts will add a hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, and Yeosu, South Jeolla, in the first half of 2027, the company said Tuesday, as it looks to expand from nine properties to 14 in Korea by 2030.

The company also plans to open properties in Cheongna, Incheon, and Andong, North Gyeongsang, as part of the expansion.

“Next year will be an important turning point as our hotel business enters a new phase of growth,” Choi Hoon-hak, CEO of Josun Hotels & Resorts, said. “Drawing on the hotel operating experience and service expertise we have built over the 112 years since the Josun Hotel opened in 1914, we will strengthen the guest experience at our key hotels.”

The Jongno and Yeosu properties will be existing hotels rebranded and operated by Josun Hotels & Resorts under management contracts.

The company formed a consortium with Shinsegae Property Investment Management to acquire the two properties, then used a project real estate investment trust, or REIT, structure to separate ownership of the real estate from hotel operations. A REIT pools money from investors to acquire and hold real estate, then distributes income generated from those assets back to investors.

The new Seoul property is the 232-room, four-star Orakai Daehakro Hotel in Wonnam-dong, Jongno District.

Located near major tourist attractions including Insadong, Gwanghwamun Square, Bukchon Hanok Village and Changdeok Palace, the hotel is expected to attract both domestic and international travelers.

The second property is the 427-room Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Dolsan Yeosu hotel in Yeosu. It will mark Josun Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel operation in the southwestern region of the country.

The expansion comes as the company sees further growth potential in Korea’s hotel market, driven by rising numbers of foreign tourists and stronger demand for upscale accommodation.

Josun Hotels & Resorts is also stepping up investment in its existing properties.

The company plans to renovate key facilities including guest rooms, dining venues, wellness facilities, wedding spaces and banquet halls at its five-star Josun Palace in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, and The Westin Josun Busan in Busan.





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]