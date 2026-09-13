Jobs among Koreans in their 20s fall fastest since 1998 financial crisis

Employment among people in their 20s dropped 193,000 through August as more young Koreans enter the labor market later.

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취업자 수가 늘어나며 회복 흐름을 보였다. 국가데이터처의 '8월 고용동향'에 따르면 8월 15세 이상 취업자는 2천915만1천명으로, 작년 같은 달보다 18만4천명 증가했다. 다만 청년층 취업자는 14만3천명 줄며 46개월째 감소세를 이어갔다. 사진은 9일 서울의 한 대학 일자리플러스센터 모습. 2026.9.9 mjkang@yna.co.kr/2026-09-09 13:40:11/
Job information pamphlets are displayed at a university career support center in Seoul on Sept. 9.

The number of employed people in their 20s fell at the fastest pace this year since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, data showed Sunday, amid a trend toward entering the labor market at a later age.

The number of people employed in their 20s averaged 3.38 million during the January-August period, down 193,000 from the same period a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Korean Statistical Information Service (Kosis).

The decline was the steepest since 1998, when the figure plunged by 550,000 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

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The employment slump was more pronounced than the decline in the age group's population.

The population of the age group fell 3.5 percent on year to an average of 5.55 million, while the number of employed dropped 5.6 percent.

As a result, their employment rate fell 1.3 percentage points to 59.1 percent, slipping below 60 percent for the first time in five years.

In contrast, employment among people in their 30s strengthened.

The population of the age group rose by 83,000 on year to 6.94 million, while the number of employed increased by 103,000 to 5.6 million.

Their employment rate rose to 80.9 percent, extending its upward trend for the fifth consecutive year since 2022.

Analysts say the diverging trends may partly reflect a shift toward later entry into the labor market among younger people.


Yonhap

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