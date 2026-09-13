Jobs among Koreans in their 20s fall fastest since 1998 financial crisis

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Books over bots? As AI takes over basic skillsets, Korean firms now court critical thinkers, humanities majors.
Companies are placing higher value on problem-solving, diverse perspectives and cross-disciplinary backgrounds in their hiring practices, creating opportunities for students with liberal arts degrees.
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Higher tax revenue, home sales buoy Korea's fiscal balance sheet
A combination of stronger income, more home transactions and higher corporate tax revenue cut Korea’s January-July managed fiscal deficit by 22 trillion won ($16.3 billion) from a year earlier.
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Exports up 83% in September on chips
Korea’s exports surged nearly 83 percent on year in the first 10 days of September, driven primarily by semiconductor shipments influenced by the AI boom.
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Prime minister orders pre-emptive securing of crude amid rekindled Middle East tensions
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered officials to secure oil beyond October as renewed Middle East tensions threaten shipping routes and prices.