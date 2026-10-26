Job at Samsung not enough on dating app, data shows

A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul on April 15, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Bleet data shows that detailed profiles and app activity matter more than employer prestige or chip bonuses.

A Samsung Electronics business card only goes so far, at least on one dating app.

Bleet, a dating app run by the workplace community app Blind that verifies users’ jobs, found that the attention Samsung employees get varies sharply with how thoroughly they fill out their profiles.

Bleet analyzed the activity of about 300,000 office workers in Korea who used the service between January and September.

Male Samsung Electronics employees who posted six profile photos received about seven times as much interest per user on average as those who posted just one, the company said Monday.

Male Samsung Electronics employees who wrote self-introductions of 200 Korean characters or more drew about six times as much interest on average as those who left it blank. Those who completed the values questionnaire, part of the self-introduction section, received more than twice as much interest as those who did not.

Big chip bonuses didn’t make users any more popular either. Bleet tracked the popularity of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix employees before and after the two chipmakers paid out large performance bonuses early this year and found no statistically significant change.

The app also pinpointed when users are most active.

Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Gyeonggi YONHAP

Accepted match requests on Sundays ran 1.2 times the weekly average, and the 10 p.m. hour saw twice the average.

Women and men used the app differently. On average, women spent more than twice as long as men looking at opposite-sex profiles but sent only about a third as many match requests.

However, women were more likely to say yes. They accepted about 67 percent of the requests they received, compared with about 50 percent for men. Bleet concluded that women are more careful when sending requests and men are more careful when accepting them.

Requests sent after viewing a user’s posts in the app’s community or their stories were accepted at more than three times the rate of requests sent from a standard profile.

“Looks and financial standing are the main criteria people use when looking for a partner,” Kang Gu-min, a team lead at Bleet, said. “But even under the same conditions, how much interest someone actually gets varies widely depending on how fully they present themselves.”





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]