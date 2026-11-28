The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Hyundai Motor, Autonomous A2Z and RideFlux will begin operating 120 autonomous vehicles across Jeonnam-Gwangju's five administrative districts on Monday.

Jeonnam-Gwangju’s streets will soon see about 120 autonomous vehicles after Korea designated the city as its first citywide autonomous driving test zone as part of the country’s push to strengthen its global competitiveness in autonomous driving services and related technology.

The city government said on Friday that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and three participating companies will begin operating autonomous vehicles across Jeonnam-Gwangju’s five administrative districts on Monday.

Initial trials will focus on wide roads with relatively light traffic on the city’s outskirts before gradually expanding to smaller streets and busy urban roads, with the project aiming to advance autonomous driving technology by exposing the vehicles to complex, real-world driving conditions.

An operations center to monitor the vehicles opened at the Gwangju Future Automotive Mobility Agency on Nov. 17.

The city government has prepared for the project since May, when it formed a national autonomous driving team with the Transport Ministry, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority and three participating companies: Hyundai Motor, Autonomous A2Z and RideFlux.

The number of autonomous vehicles operating across Jeonnam-Gwangju will reach around 120 by the end of this year and increase to 200 in January 2027.

The three companies have been modifying their existing vehicles by incorporating the sensors and systems necessary for autonomous driving. Hyundai Motor, for example, will deploy software-defined vehicles based on its Ioniq 5 EV.

Backed by 61 billion won ($45.8 million) in government funding, the three-year project will run through 2028.

During the initial phase, drivers will remain behind the wheel to intervene in accidents or hazardous situations. Once regulators have verified the vehicles’ operational safety, the government will expand the driving zones and begin fully driverless tests.

An autonomous test vehicle based on Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 that will operate in downtown Gwangju. NEWS1

The vehicles will primarily operate around Gwangju-Songjeong Station and Sangmu District, covering roads leading to the Bitgreen and Pyeong-dong industrial complexes and Gwangju Airport, as well as those going north to the Suwan and Cheomdan districts and east to the U-Square bus terminal in Gwangcheon-dong.

The city government and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority have established safety and operational guidelines for each organization’s responsibilities, ranging from vehicle inspections to emergency response. They will also conduct emergency drills — jointly with police and fire authorities — to strengthen participants’ accident response capabilities.

Additionally, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance will offer consultation services for accidents involving the test vehicles. In such cases, the insurance company will compensate affected pedestrians or other motorists; after authorities determine liability, the company will recover the cost from the responsible party.

The city has launched a public awareness campaign to reduce confusion among motorists and pedestrians. The campaign provides information on test vehicles’ driving routes, how to identify them and what to do in accidents involving them.

The vehicles will be easily identifiable through their roof-mounted light detection and ranging, or LiDAR, camera sensors and temporary license plates. They will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends.

“We will make sure that people are well-informed about autonomous vehicle operations to prevent accidents and thoroughly prepare for the project so that it can contribute to the development of the future mobility industry,” said Park Jeong-hwan, the director general of the city’s AI mobility bureau.

“We also ask motorists to refrain from abruptly cutting in front of test vehicles or braking suddenly and to maintain a sufficient safety distance.”





BY CHOI KYEONG-HO [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]