Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang interacts with students at Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Hyundai’s plans to bridge its autonomous driving technology gap with Nvidia in 2028 face new uncertainty following the chipmaker’s leadership shake-up.

The sudden resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday is casting uncertainty over Hyundai Motor Group's plans to launch vehicles equipped with Nvidia's autonomous driving technology in 2028, as the leadership shake-up could slow development and potentially disrupt Hyundai's broader autonomous driving timeline.

Hyundai is developing autonomous driving technology along two separate tracks, according to automotive industry sources on Friday. The automaker plans to introduce Level 2+ autonomous driving features in production vehicles in the first half of 2028, followed by more advanced Level 2++ features in the second half, using Nvidia's in-vehicle computers and autonomous driving software. Both systems still require driver supervision.

Hyundai also plans to introduce its Atria AI — its in-house autonomous driving software — in production vehicles in the second half of 2029.

The strategy is to push back the production rollout of its own technology by about two years from the originally expected late 2027, and to use the Nvidia-based features in 2028 to fill the gap.

Hyundai will also use Nvidia's Drive Hyperion 10, a standardized architecture that defines how chips, sensors and operating systems are configured, as the common foundation for its autonomous driving development.

The automaker plans to build on that platform with software jointly developed with Nvidia in 2028, followed by its own Atria AI system in 2029. Nvidia's Thor automotive AI chip is reportedly among the options being considered to power Atria AI. Driving data collected from production vehicles equipped with the jointly developed technology in 2028 will also be used to train Atria AI.

However, Atria AI's development does not depend entirely on the production vehicles scheduled for 2028.

"Hyundai is already collecting driving data through test vehicles to improve Atria AI," an industry source said. "The strategy is to secure more driving data and further enhance its performance once production vehicles equipped with autonomous driving AI jointly developed with Nvidia become available."

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Nov. 12 REUTERS/YONHAP

A key question is how much importance Nvidia's new leadership will place on its automotive business.

Nvidia's automotive and robotics revenue totaled approximately $2.3 billion last year, accounting for roughly 1 percent of its overall revenue.

Mobility was among the future growth areas Huang championed. However, there are concerns that Nvidia's interim CEO or subsequent leadership could shift the company's investment and technical support priorities.

"Decisions already made at the broader strategic level may still be honored, but the decision-making system itself would change," Jeong Hyung-gon, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, said. "There is a strong possibility that projects will not move forward as quickly as before."

Another uncertainty is how Hyundai will coordinate with Nvidia's new leadership, given that Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Huang had expanded their partnership through their highly publicized "kkanbu" meeting last year. Kkanbu is a Korean term for close friends or trusted partners.

Time is particularly critical for Hyundai as it races to catch up with Tesla and Chinese automakers in autonomous driving.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, meets with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 24. NVIDIA

"Between 2029 and 2030, Level 4 autonomous driving is expected to become a practical reality, while future mobility industries, including humanoid robots, will begin expanding in earnest," said Kim Pil-soo, a professor of future automotive engineering at Daelim University. "Hyundai needs to establish itself among the industry leaders by then."

"If the partnership becomes more complicated, making it harder for top executives to make swift decisions, it could slow the pace of development," the professor added. "The overall framework of cooperation is likely to remain intact, but even a delay of six months or a year could pose serious problems."

No immediate supply disruptions have been confirmed.

Hyundai is currently building AI training infrastructure powered by 50,000 Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units.

"There isn't enough information at this point to predict the impact," an industry source said. "For now, the existing mass-production plans should be considered unchanged."

Nvidia also said on Thursday that its commitments to customers and product development schedules would remain unaffected.

Other Korean companies working with Nvidia are also closely watching the business strategy of its new leadership.

Naver has announced plans to work with Nvidia and Canadian investment firm Brookfield to expand the AI infrastructure at its GAK Sejong data center to 200 megawatts by 2028. LG Electronics is also working to advance its robotics AI technology by integrating its manufacturing and logistics data with Nvidia's robotics development platform.





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]