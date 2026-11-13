Jensen Huang’s exit hits AI infrastructure firms that grew on Nvidia cash

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduces the Vera Rubin architecture during a keynote speech on the sidelines of the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 1. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korean chipmakers’ shares fell Friday, a day after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO in light of reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The AI infrastructure companies that grew on Nvidia’s money had fared even worse in New York.

SK hynix dropped 3.03 percent to 1.22 million won, and Samsung Electronics slipped 0.96 percent to 206,000 won ($140). The Kospi closed 0.98 percent lower at 5,290.53.

“Uncertainty lingered as reports spread that Alice Huang, with whom former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair, is an agent of a chip unit under China’s Ministry of State Security,” Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. “In particular, wariness about the AI chip supply chain grew as allegations even surfaced that she was involved in [DeepSeek’s] $15.8 billion fundraising to supply [it] with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which are banned from export to China.”

American tech news outlet The Information reported Thursday that two Chinese companies linked to Alice Huang’s family took part in DeepSeek’s $15.8 billion funding round, which closed in October. The companies invested to cement ties with the AI developer and keep it supplied with Blackwell chips, according to the report.

Alice Huang herself has never held a stake or post at either company, the report added. China has denied the espionage allegations.

Investors are also betting that the shake-up could shift some new AI chip orders from Nvidia’s GPUs to AMD’s GPUs or Broadcom’s custom chips. AMD and Broadcom shares rose 5.9 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, on Thursday. If AI chip orders are spread across several companies, production volumes at foundries such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics could also be disrupted.

Still, demand for the high bandwidth memory (HBM) that Samsung and SK hynix supply could continue whichever company’s AI chips are chosen, some market watchers say.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO summit in Gyeongju on Oct.31, 2025. AP/YONHAP

“Uncertainty from the change in Nvidia’s leadership could hasten the spread of new AI chip orders across suppliers in the medium to long term,” Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities, said. “But that is separate from memory demand.”

In New York, Nvidia shares closed down 4.3 percent at $166.19 on Thursday in New York. The stock had plunged more than 13 percent during the session, and more than $602 billion of Nvidia’s market value vanished at one point before bargain hunters helped pare the losses.

Cloud companies specializing in AI computing, known as neoclouds, could not escape the slide. Nebius and CoreWeave fell 16.8 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, and server maker Supermicro lost 11.3 percent.

Nebius was also weighed down by its own guidance. It lowered its full-year revenue forecast to the low end of its earlier range after revenue it had expected to book in December slipped into next year.

“Neocloud companies have been able to lower their funding costs thanks to Nvidia’s backing,” Bang Su-mi, an analyst at KB Securities, said. “Concerns that their additional funding costs could rise if that backing shrinks dragged their shares down.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during his keynote at the Nvidia GTC conference in Berlin on Oct. 21. REUTERS/YONHAP

Swiss financial services firm UBS estimates that Nvidia generates about $50 billion to $60 billion in free cash flow each quarter, a large share of which flows back into the AI industry. Even if new leadership keeps the same approach, a pause in that funding is likely, UBS said.

Nvidia has built what is known as a circular financing structure, in which it funds customers who then use the money to buy its chips. The industry has dubbed Nvidia “the bank of the AI era” for this reason.

Nvidia invested $2 billion each in CoreWeave and Nebius, according to a September report by The Economist. The two companies buy Nvidia’s GPUs to build data centers and rent out computing power to AI developers. Nvidia has also signed agreements to buy computing capacity that such neoclouds fail to sell to their customers.

Investors are now watching whether Nvidia will keep up such support under its new leadership, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress serving as interim CEO.





BY JANG SEO-YUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]