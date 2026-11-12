Jensen Huang’s exit clouds future Nvidia demand for Korean chipmakers

From left: Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung pose for a photo after a chimaek (chicken and beer) meeting at Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the evening of Oct. 30, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia will likely cast uncertainty over the company’s close ties with key Korean chip suppliers SK hynix and Samsung Electronics and its prospects for aggressive memory purchases, though existing long-term supply agreements are unlikely to suffer a major blow.

Huang resigned from all his positions at Nvidia, the company he co-founded, on Thursday, stepping down as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors. The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang's departure has sent shock waves through the semiconductor industry and beyond, raising questions about Nvidia's future strategy and the fate of partnerships cultivated under his leadership.

The board opened an independent investigation on Sunday into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, saying it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. Beijing has dismissed the spying allegations.

For Samsung and SK hynix, whose high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are essential components of Nvidia's AI processors, the uncertainty lies less in existing supply agreements than in demand beyond those commitments. Long-term agreements (LTA) already signed are unlikely to face significant disruption, but questions remain Nvidia's future purchasing plans and AI investment strategy under new leadership. Both Korean companies have invested heavily in expanding HBM production to meet Nvidia's rapidly growing demand.





A leadership crisis, not a demand crisis

For years, Nvidia has been the benchmark against which the two Korean chipmakers measured their HBM competitiveness and has been a key contributor behind the two chipmakers' blockbuster quarterly earnings this year. Securing a place in Nvidia's supply chain, which requires passing stringent qualification tests, has been regarded as proof of a supplier's technological capabilities.

Winning Nvidia's business has been particularly important for SK hynix, which specializes in memory chips and has built much of its HBM leadership on its close relationship with Nvidia.

According to SK hynix's business report for the first half of this year, a single customer accounted for 13.35 percent of its total revenue, or approximately 17.6 trillion won ($13.2 billion). Korean media outlets including Seoul Economic Daily have identified that customer as Nvidia, although SK hynix has not publicly confirmed its identity.

Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during the Nvidia Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 27. EPA/YONHAP

Samsung, whose businesses extend beyond memory chips to smartphones, consumer electronics and displays, has a more diversified revenue base. Nvidia does not appear among the five largest customers disclosed in Samsung's quarterly reports, which collectively account for roughly a quarter of its total sales.

Still, Nvidia remains a critical customer for both companies.

Daishin Securities estimates that SK hynix will account for 55 percent of Nvidia's sixth-generation HBM4 supply this year, followed by Samsung with 28 percent and Micron Technology with 17 percent.

Samsung and SK hynix, alongside U.S.-based Micron Technology, dominate the global memory market. Samsung held the largest share of the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market by revenue in the third quarter, at 38 percent, according to Counterpoint Research. SK hynix followed with 29 percent.

The balance could shift further next year. Choi Jeong-ku, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, expects Samsung to reclaim the top position in the HBM market by revenue from SK hynix in 2027, citing favorable customer feedback on its sixth-generation HBM4 products.

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su greets attendees at the AMD Gamer Day event at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 7, the same day she announced plans for an AI research center in Korea. NEWS1

Kim Young-gun, a semiconductor analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said Nvidia's underlying competitiveness would remain largely unaffected by Huang's departure. A more serious concern, he noted, would be the possibility of tighter U.S. export controls or sanctions if U.S. authorities uncover evidence that confidential information was passed to Chinese authorities.

Even if the U.S. government were to restrict Nvidia's shipments, a shake-up in the AI supply chain would not directly mean weaker AI demand, Kim said. He said AMD, which sells GPUs that compete with Nvidia's, would be the main indirect beneficiary, followed by Broadcom and Marvell, which design custom AI chips for big tech firms looking to rely less on Nvidia. He added that the growing number of customers building their own AI chips, which also use HBM, could limit the damage to Korean memory suppliers.

"Among Korean memory makers, SK hynix has relatively greater HBM exposure to Nvidia than Samsung Electronics," Kim wrote in a report.

"But a supply chain reshuffle does not directly mean lower AI demand. Nvidia's GPUs use cutting-edge HBM4, but the amount of HBM used in application-specific integrated circuits [ASIC] is also growing. A more diversified customer base could actually strengthen memory suppliers' bargaining power."

The argument: Even if some demand shifts away from Nvidia toward other AI chip designers, Korean memory makers could continue supplying the chips needed to power their processors.

Such a shift could even work in their favor by reducing their dependence on a single dominant customer and giving them greater leverage in price and supply negotiations.





Long-term deals offer a buffer

Samsung and SK hynix have sought to make long-term contracts with Nvidia and other customers more binding by introducing stricter terms, including upfront payments, to prevent customers from backing out of their commitments.

"To strengthen the binding force of LTAs, we have made prepayments a substantial part of the contract terms," Samsung said during its July earnings call. SK hynix has similarly emphasized the importance of securing firmer contractual commitments from customers.

What has changed in recent months, however, is the extent to which Korean memory makers have secured demand beyond Nvidia.

A construction site of the Yongin semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on June 29. NEWS1

Major U.S. technology companies are increasingly seeking direct, multiyear agreements with memory suppliers as the AI infrastructure boom strains global chip production capacity. The resulting competition for limited supplies has strengthened the negotiating position of Samsung and SK hynix, which are increasingly locking in customers through LTAs.

During its third-quarter earnings call, SK hynix said its DRAM and HBM production capacity through 2029 was effectively sold out, backed by long-term commitments from customers.

The company has signed LTAs with 14 major customers, four more than in the previous quarter. Some agreements run for as long as five years, while certain customers are already seeking commitments extending beyond that period.

Samsung said its entire HBM production capacity for 2027 has been booked. It has signed LTAs with 10 major customers and is negotiating additional supply agreements with another 10, some of which are nearing completion.

Samsung Electronics’ Pyeongtaek campus in Gyeonggi on May 19 YONHAP

Rather than relying heavily on short-term orders from a handful of major customers, chipmakers are increasingly securing multiyear commitments that provide greater visibility into future demand. The deals also reflect the growing appetite for memory chips among cloud service providers and technology companies developing their own AI accelerators, many of which are seeking to reduce their dependence on Nvidia.

Still, Nvidia's dominance is unlikely to be challenged overnight. The U.S. company remains the leading supplier of AI accelerators to data center operators, supported by an extensive ecosystem of processors, networking equipment, software and developer tools that competitors have struggled to replicate.

Its CUDA software platform, in particular, has become deeply embedded in AI development, making it difficult for customers to switch to rival hardware without additional costs and engineering work.





"Kkanbu" at risk?

Beyond chip supply contracts, Huang’s departure has also raised questions about the close ties he cultivated with Korean business tycoons, which were often described using the Korean slang term “kkanbu,” meaning close friends or trusted partners.

Over the years, Huang met repeatedly with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, forging relationships that extended well beyond the sale of HBM chips.

Those ties evolved into broader collaborations in AI infrastructure, advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing automation, with Korean companies seeking to deploy Nvidia's technology across their own operations.

Nvidia pledged in October 2025 to supply about 260,000 of its latest GPUs to Korea, with delivery targeted by 2030. Samsung Electronics, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group were each allocated 50,000 units for AI factories, Naver Cloud 60,000 and the Korean government about 50,000. The government began distributing the first of its units in February, but the progress on the rollout remains unclear.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hand out chicken and snacks to citizens and reporters during a chimaek meeting at Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 7. NEWS1

Nvidia's partnerships in Korea extend to LG and Doosan in robotics and energy, as well as SK Telecom in AI cloud computing.

The U.S. chipmaker has also invested 1.34 trillion won in Naver, Korea's major internet platform operator, further expanding its presence in the country's AI ecosystem.

Huang played a highly visible role in advancing many of these relationships, frequently meeting Korean corporate leaders and promoting joint initiatives as part of Nvidia's broader strategy to expand AI adoption across industries.

From left: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson talk during a Korea-U.S. business roundtable at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Aug. 25, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

His departure could therefore leave a leadership vacuum that extends beyond Nvidia's internal operations, particularly given the influence he exercised over the company's technology roadmap, customer relationships and investment decisions.

Yet the commercial foundations of these partnerships are unlikely to disappear overnight with the executive who helped build them, according to a source in the chip industy.

"It is true that personal relationships may have accelerated major partnerships, and the absence of a leader with such an overwhelming presence could unsettle the global industry," said the source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"In the longer term, however, we [in the industry] believe Huang's departure will prove to be a temporary distraction. Korean memory makers have already secured multiple supply agreements with other customers, and the underlying demand for their chips remains strong."





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]