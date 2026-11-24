Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responds to cheering employees as he returns to the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 23. SCREEN CAPTURE

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board of directors met with CEO Jensen Huang for several hours on Sunday before his reinstatement, during which he informed them of more extramarital affairs than the two already publicly disclosed.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the company’s board of directors about more extramarital affairs than the two already disclosed to the public before his reinstatement, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday.

The board concluded that Huang had broken Nvidia’s code of conduct but brought him back less than two weeks after he resigned, as a search for a suitable successor failed, with few executives able and willing to take the job.

Board members met with Huang for several hours on Sunday afternoon, during which he informed them of the affairs, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the discussion. The number of additional affairs and the identities of those involved were not disclosed.

The board agreed that Huang had broken the code of conduct through both the clandestine relationships and his lack of candor about them, a person familiar with the matter told the WSJ. After conversations with Huang about the importance of honesty, the board decided that his return was the company’s best path forward.

The board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of meetings with him, after which it “was satisfied with […] Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia,” the company said in a statement announcing the decision on Monday.

Backing from U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also played a part in Huang’s return, the WSJ reported.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche told the two on Saturday that the U.S. Justice Department was not investigating Huang, as it had no evidence that he had broken the law or posed a national security risk, the WSJ reported, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the “Science: A New Golden Age” summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on Oct. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

Trump, Vance and other top officials then spent about 48 hours relaying Blanche’s assurances to Nvidia’s board members.

Once he heard that Huang had not been involved in illegal activity, Trump “began a push” for Huang’s reinstatement, the U.S. president told the WSJ. He added that he had talked to Nvidia’s board “in numerous ways,” including “through representatives.”

“I’m not sure I would have been as successful,” he said about wanting to call the board a week and a half earlier. “The climate became more and more right [for Huang’s reinstatement] as the company stock began to tumble.”

The board “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” Nvidia’s statement said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at an event ahead of the Computex forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

However, the board confirmed that it will continue its internal investigation into the CEO.

A committee of independent directors is checking whether Huang shared corporate or national security information during his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed International, whom the U.S. government accused of being a spy for the Chinese government — though intelligence about whether she had been tasked with gathering information on Jensen Huang has so far been inconclusive, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

The board is also reportedly sharing information from the investigation with prosecutors.

Nvidia announced Jensen Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12, after news broke of another affair, this one with a company executive.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen [Huang] as CEO,” Harvey Jones, the chair of the board, said during the company’s earnings call on Nov. 17.

The board reversed that position five days later.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]