Jensen Huang spy scandal fuels push for tougher U.S. chip curbs on China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, and Alice Huang, who has been linked to him in allegations of an extramarital affair, appear in a photo reportedly uploaded to Alice Huang's WeChat account. SCREEN CAPTURE

A bipartisan push for stricter U.S. export controls could bring mixed consequences for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ties to a suspected Chinese spy are fueling a bipartisan push in Washington for tougher chip export controls on China, a shift that could both help and hurt Korean companies.

“Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s confirmation of a relationship with a suspected spy for China’s intelligence service makes these national security concerns even more urgent and raises important questions Nvidia must answer about the extent to which these activities were related,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Jim Banks said in a joint statement on Monday.

Huang, who has spent years lobbying Washington to loosen chip export controls on China, now appears to be facing a backlash.

The senators called on Congress to pass legislation that is already in the works. The first, the AI Overwatch Act, would give Congress a say over exports of advanced AI chips to China. The Chip Security Act would require companies to track chips sold abroad to curb smuggling, while the Match Act would press U.S. allies to match American restrictions on chipmaking equipment bound for China. Reuters reported that the bills could be included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027.

For Korean companies, the fallout would depend on which side of the China trade they are on.

If the Match Act makes it harder for Chinese memory makers CXMT and Yangtze Memory Technologies to obtain equipment, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix could benefit indirectly. Korean companies that export equipment and parts to China, however, would face new burdens.

The two chipmakers also face their own risks, since both operate plants in China that depend on equipment the new rules could restrict.

“The Match Act will likely have the most direct impact on Korean companies,” said Kwon Seok-joon, a professor of chemical engineering at Sungkyunkwan University. “If exemption provisions for companies from allied countries are scaled back, even the maintenance and repair of existing equipment could be blocked, so what wording survives the final negotiations on the National Defense Authorization Act will be the real test [for our companies].”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shows the RTX Spark during his keynote speech as part of the Computex 2026 AI exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 1. YONHAP

The key question is how far U.S. export controls will be tightened. Even if the bills fail to pass this year, the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress could push for even stronger restrictions next year.

“How broad and strong the regulations are matters as much as whether the bills pass. Korea needs to act now, before the law is finalized,” Kwon said. “What wording survives the final negotiations on the National Defense Authorization Act will be the real test [for our companies].”

Export controls on China have been a bipartisan policy that has continued since the Biden administration, so it’s hard to see them bringing major changes right away,” an industry source said, however. In other words, the scandal’s immediate impact on memory demand is likely to be limited, since China’s purchases of Nvidia’s H200 are minimal and Samsung and SK hynix have been expanding long-term supply agreements.





BY KIM IN-KYOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]