Jensen Huang seeks return as Nvidia CEO four days after resignation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during the keynote speech of Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as part of the Computex 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2. EPA/YONHAP

Nvidia’s interim leadership is working to steady the company before earnings as the board weighs allegations and calls for a leadership overhaul.

Days after resigning as Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang is reportedly weighing a comeback, with major investors urging the board to consider reinstating him and petitions from employees and shareholders gathering momentum.

Huang has discussed ways to reclaim the CEO post with close associates, the British daily newspaper Financial Times reported Sunday, citing multiple sources.

A group of Silicon Valley executives is setting up a "war room" to support Huang's return and will try to secure White House backing, according to one associate.

Calls for his return are spreading inside and outside Nvidia. More than 160,000 people have signed an online petition titled "Stand With Jensen." SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Cohere co-founder Aidan Gomez have publicly backed it.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management founder Gavin Baker, whose firms are major Nvidia shareholders, sent letters to the board urging it to consider all options, including Huang's return.

Nvidia employees have also praised Huang's leadership and called for his reinstatement. Erwin Coumans, a senior engineer at Nvidia, said Huang's leadership was one of the main reasons he joined the company. He urged the board to reinstate Huang and treat him fairly, citing his accomplishments and his importance to the broader community.

Patrick Liu, who identified himself as a senior director in Nvidia's autonomous driving division, credited Huang's vision with creating and largely shaping the physical AI industry. He warned that the sector could be set back years without Huang's support.

One associate said everyone in the tech industry loves Huang except the frontier labs, the leading AI model developers.

It remains unclear whether Huang will actually return. The allegations against him have grown beyond an extramarital affair to claims that Nvidia chips were shipped to China in a way that got around U.S. export controls.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also called for a sweeping overhaul at Nvidia on Sunday, citing the company's responsibility, and said its next CEO should come from outside the company.

Huang also lacks a stake large enough to sway the board, so he would need to win its support.

Nvidia is trying to limit uncertainty from the leadership gap ahead of its fiscal third quarter earnings release on Tuesday. Its new management is focused on stabilizing the company and making sure the earnings announcement goes ahead without disruption.

The controversy began with allegations that Huang had a close relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Huang first denied the allegations, but the situation changed sharply on Nov. 6 when reports emerged that the two had been in a romantic relationship, citing U.S. government officials.

Huang then admitted to the affair to Nvidia's general counsel, who visited his home, and the board opened an investigation. Pressure on him to resign grew last Wednesday when The New York Times reported allegations of a separate extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care.

The board announced Huang's resignation on Thursday and named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]