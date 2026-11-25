Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during an event in Taipei on May 27. EPA/YONHAP

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized after his 11-day absence but defended the founder-centric structure that has raised investor concerns.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has ruled out a formal succession plan and signaled that he will retain the founder-centric management structure that came under scrutiny during his 11-day absence.

Huang apologized to employees at his first all-hands meeting since his reinstatement on Tuesday but stood firm on his management style and opposition to succession planning, according to reporting by CNBC and the Financial Times.

“I hurt all of you,” Huang told employees, according to people who attended the meeting. He apologized for disappointing them and pledged to do better after being given a second chance.

However, Huang pushed back against calls for a management overhaul. He intends to retain the existing structure at the $4 trillion chipmaker, where dozens of senior executives report directly to him.

Huang argued that Nvidia has a unique organizational structure in which capable leaders oversee individual business divisions and that the company does not need a conventional succession plan.

He also expressed concern that grooming potential successors could create an unnecessary hierarchy within the company.

His remarks reaffirmed his longstanding belief that identifying certain executives as potential successors could lead to favoritism, the Financial Times reported.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responds to cheering employees as he returns to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 23. SCREEN CAPTURE

Huang’s daughter, Madison Huang and son-in-law, Nico Caprez have reportedly emerged as key figures within Nvidia. His son also holds an executive position at the company.

Nvidia lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization during Huang’s 11-day absence.

The episode exposed the company's heavy reliance on its founder and led investors and market analysts to question whether its management structure was sustainable.

Nvidia’s board did not even have a separate chair before Huang resigned.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress served as interim CEO during his absence.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]