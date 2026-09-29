Jensen Huang receives Van Fleet Award for contribution to Korea-U.S. relations

Jensen Huang, the president and CEO of Nvidia, left, and his wife, Lori Huang, walk to the White House to attend a state dinner hosted for China's President Xi Jinping in Washington on Sept. 24. AP/YONHAP

Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the 1950-53 Korean War, the award is given annually to those who have notably contributed to the Korea-U.S. relationship.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a prestigious honor for his contribution to enhancing the relationship between Korea and the United States, a nonprofit organization said on Monday.

Huang was given this year’s James A. Van Fleet Award in recognition of his “visionary” leadership and “transformative” contributions to the AI and semiconductor industries — sectors central to the deepening economic partnership between the two countries, according to The Korea Society.

He received the award during The Korea Society’s annual gala in New York. Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also joined the event.

Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the 1950-53 Korean War, the award has been given annually to those who have made notable contributions to the bilateral relationship.

Previous honorees include former Korean President Kim Dae-jung, Korean War hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.





Yonhap