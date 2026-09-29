Jensen Huang receives Van Fleet Award for contribution to Korea-U.S. relations

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Samsung Electronics sell-off drags down Kospi, with buyback support set to fade
Samsung Electronics fell 5.43 percent as investors rushed to secure eligibility for its record quarterly dividend while its share buyback nears completion.
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LG Chem, Volkswagen team up on materials for next-generation vehicles
The two companies will jointly develop lighter, high-performance plastics and recycled materials that will improve future transport and mobility.
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Korea Aerospace Industries lands Americas expansion deal with Mexico
The Korean manufacturer signed an agreement with Mexico's aerospace association and Posco International to pursue local production and broader exports across the Americas.
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FTC scorches Korean barbecue chain with 14.8 billion won fine
Korea's trade watchdog penalized the company behind Myeong Ryun Jinsa Pork Ribs $10.9 million for providing low-interest loans to affiliated lenders, which then lent the money to franchisees at far higher rates.