Jensen Huang announces major partnerships with Korean companies following meeting with President Lee

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a meeting at a hotel in San Francisco on July 25. NEWS1

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has outlined a broad expansion of Nvidia's cooperation with Korean firms, spanning semiconductors, AI, mobility and energy.

Nvidia unveiled a series of major partnerships with Korean companies, including a $500 billion business partnership with SK Group and plans for a large-scale investment in Naver, following President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to the United States.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he met with Lee on Friday, during the latter’s visit to the United States.

In the same statement, Huang outlined a broad expansion of Nvidia’s cooperation with Korean companies, spanning semiconductors, AI, mobility and energy.

He revealed that SK Group and Nvidia will announce a business partnership worth about $500 billion, and that SK hynix, Samsung Electronics and Nvidia will pursue partnerships in chip design and memory design.

Nvidia will also make a large-scale investment in Naver, which Huang described as one of Korea’s leading cloud companies. The CEO said that the partnership will support not only Naver’s business expansion in Korea but its global expansion as well.

Huang also announced that Nvidia will expand its partnership with Hyundai Motor Group by jointly developing autonomous Genesis vehicles.

Regarding the partnership, Lee responded that Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest in a robotics business in the Saemangeum area of North Jeolla, according to Huang. The president reportedly added that young people in Korea and residents of the province have tremendous expectations of the investment.

Nvidia is also working with LG to develop power generation systems for factories and homes, Huang said.

On AI, the CEO said that Nvidia plans to deepen its research presence in Korea through a series of new initiatives.

After outlining plans to establish a joint “AI Frontier Lab” and relocate Nvidia researchers to Korea, Huang said that the company would also work with KAIST to build what he called “Korea AI.”

He continued that Nvidia plans to develop a Korean large language model “in Korea and for Korea” while expanding partnerships spanning AI chip development, physical AI and infrastructure.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]