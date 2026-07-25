Jensen Huang announces major partnerships with Korean companies following meeting with President Lee

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Lee outlines plan to transform Korea into pillar of global AI supply chain
President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to turn Korea into to a trusted AI production base and leading economy includes a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces.
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Lee meets with OpenAI, Nvidia, Broadcom, Anthropic chiefs to discuss Korea's transformation into AI society
During the meetings, President Lee Jae Myung called for closer cooperation between Korean and U.S. companies in semiconductors, data centers, sovereign AI and large language models.
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President Lee arrives in San Francisco, set to meet Jensen Huang, Sam Altman
During his two-day visit to San Francisco, President Lee Jae Myung will meet with the heads of four global tech giants to discuss investment and cooperation plans.
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Justice minister reportedly offers to resign following move to scrap prosecution's supplementary investigations right
According to legal sources, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho expressed concern that scrapping the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations could negatively affect victims.