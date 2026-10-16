ITS World Congress in Gangneung to offer blueprint for tomorrow’s transit

The global conversation on the future of transportation will unfold in Gangneung this year as 60,000 participants from 90 countries descend on the Gyeonggi Olympic Park for the 32nd World Congress of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

The global conversation on the future of transportation will unfold in Gangneung this year as 60,000 participants from 90 countries descend on the Gyeonggi Olympic Park for the 32nd World Congress of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

The event, spanning five days from Monday to 23 and co-hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Gangneung City Hall, sets the stage to lead dialogue under the theme "Beyond Mobility, Connected World" as a flagship international event for mobility.

As the host city, Gangneung integrates its history of success with big events — building on its proven track record of hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics — with its strength as a tourist hub with cutting-edge mobility infrastructure. Leveraging this momentum, this year's congress serves as a premier showcase for next-generation mobility technologies.

The five-day ITS tech summit moves beyond talk, mobilizing an alliance of policymakers, industry titans and researchers to shape the future mobility agenda. The gathering facilitates a rare cross-pollination of policy frameworks and cutting-edge technologies across the public and private sectors.

The event goes beyond forums and panel discussions to provide a platform for ITS entrepreneurs and organizations to showcase a range of game-changing technologies, from autonomous driving and AI to real-time traffic information, traffic control management and smart parking solutions.

The centerpiece of this year’s congress is the hands-on technology demonstrations. At the venue, participants can experience real-time technology demonstrations both indoors and outdoors.

Other demonstrations will feature autonomous mobility services connecting coastal and urban areas. At the Gangneung Speed Skating Stadium, Hyundai Wia and Hangil HC will showcase robotic smart parking solutions and voice-guided pedestrian safety support systems. At the Hockey Centre, leading electronic solution providers and firms will demonstrate high-level autonomous driving technologies and vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems in action.

Meanwhile, sessions will discuss the future road map for next-generation mobility. Global ITS experts will gather to deliberate on solutions in autonomous driving and future mobility, with dedicated business meetings providing local firms with a platform for overseas expansion.

KAIST Prof. Yeo Hwa-soo will moderate an AI-based vision for a safe and sustainable future led by ITS.Park Kyoung-a, senior research fellow at the Korea Transport Institute, will lead “Connected World: Designing Human-Centered and Inclusive Mobility for All” and Choi Kee-choo, President of Ajou University, will present a session titled "The Evolution of Mobility: Localized Innovation and New Ecosystems."

Representatives unfurl the official banner at the Gangneung Grand Convention Center ITS WORLD CONGRESS

Stepping outside the main exhibition venue, delegates will experience firsthand exposure to advanced AI-based highway ITS innovations, including traffic signal control at the Urban Information Center, smart tunnel ventilation systems at the Korea Expressway Corporation’s Naerincheon Rest Area and the wildfire detection and management system operating out of the Goseong Unification Observatory control center.

Partnering theory with implementation, the congress strikes a deliberate balance between cutting-edge technology, conference sessions and a rich tapestry of local culture that provides delegates with an immersive look at the host city's heritage. The ITS World Congress will feature a vibrant lineup of cultural programs, including a drone show, an ice show, live performances and a community market to support local vendors. Concurrently, coffee shops and cultural venues across Gangneung will host themed programs throughout the event, offering delegates an authentic taste of the host city's rich history and lifestyle.

As AI algorithms continue to advance, the ITS World Congress has solidified its standing as the epicenter of global smart mobility and a central hub for international interaction on urban mobility. Through this landmark event in Gangneung, all eyes are on how the convergence of AI and advanced transportation is redefining the blueprint of modern urban living, transforming cities into living laboratories for future mobility.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]