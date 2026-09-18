iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max arrive in Korea — in pictures

Read more
-
SK Group moves top executives to SK hynix, sharpening AI chip focus
The conglomerate moved three senior vice chairpersons to SK hynix, consolidating leadership and resources around the chipmaker as it pursues a longer-term AI semiconductor strategy.
-
Samsung forms team dedicated to developing robots for chip plants
The “AX/PI” unit is tasked with deployment after gathering factory data points necessary for functionality.
-
Will you be my family?
At a Chungju adoption event, rescued dogs approached the people they felt comfortable with before consultations.
-
Hydrogen back on automakers’ road maps, especially for buses and trucks
Global automakers are reviving hydrogen fuel cell plans for heavy-duty transport, while Korea seeks to chart a path to growing both demand and infrastructure.