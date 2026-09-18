iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max arrive in Korea — in pictures

Apple’s latest Pro models launch in Korea with a variable-aperture camera, A20 Pro chip and prices starting at 1.99 million won ($1,435).

A visitor examines iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18. YONHAP

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially launched in Korea on Friday.

Korea was included in the first group of markets for the launch, along with the United States, Japan and Britain.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is the first iPhone lineup to feature a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. It also features the A20 Pro chip and a new vapor chamber cooling system.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1.99 million won ($1,435) for the 256-gigabyte model, while the Pro Max starts at 2.19 million won. The two-terabyte models are priced at 3.79 million won and 3.99 million won, respectively.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled for release in Korea on Oct. 23.

A visitor examines an iPhone 18 model at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18. YONHAP

A visitor holds up iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18. YONHAP

Customers queue outside Apple’s Myeongdong store in central Seoul for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, on Sept. 18. NEWS1

A visitor takes a photo with the new iPhone 18 Pro at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18. YONHAP





BY JANG JIN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]