오늘 출시된 아이폰18 프로 (서울=연합뉴스) 이진욱 기자 = 애플의 최신 스마트폰 아이폰 18 프로·프로맥스가 국내에 공식 출시된 18일 서울 중구 애플 명동점에서 방문객이 제품을 살펴보고 있다. 2026.9.18 cityboy@yna.co.kr/2026-09-18 09:19:46/
A visitor examines iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max arrive in Korea — in pictures

Apple’s latest Pro models launch in Korea with a variable-aperture camera, A20 Pro chip and prices starting at 1.99 million won ($1,435).

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Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially launched in Korea on Friday.

Korea was included in the first group of markets for the launch, along with the United States, Japan and Britain.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is the first iPhone lineup to feature a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. It also features the A20 Pro chip and a new vapor chamber cooling system.

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The iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1.99 million won ($1,435) for the 256-gigabyte model, while the Pro Max starts at 2.19 million won. The two-terabyte models are priced at 3.79 million won and 3.99 million won, respectively.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled for release in Korea on Oct. 23.

A visitor examines an iPhone 18 model at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18.
A visitor holds up iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18.
V(서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 18일 서울 중구 명동 애플스토어에서 시민들이 이날 출시된 애플의 최신 스마트폰 아이폰18 프로·프로맥스 제품을 구매하기 위해 줄 서서 기다리고 있다. 애플의 첫 폴더블폰 아이폰 듀오는 내달 23일 출시될 예정이며 아이폰18 일반형은 내년 상반기 출시될 예정이다. 2026.9.18/뉴스1
Customers queue outside Apple’s Myeongdong store in central Seoul for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, on Sept. 18.
A visitor examines the new iPhone 18 Pro Max models at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18.
A visitor takes a photo with the new iPhone 18 Pro at the Apple Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Sept. 18.


BY JANG JIN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative Al tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. AlI Al-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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