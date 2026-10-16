International flight fuel fees rise again in November

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines' planes are stationed at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 10. YONHAP

International flight fuel surcharges from Korea will rise for a third consecutive month in November as higher jet fuel prices increase ticket costs, including on Korean Air routes.

Fuel surcharges on international flights from Korea will rise for a third straight month in November as the prolonged war in the Middle East pushes up jet fuel prices.

International tickets issued next month will carry level 27 fuel surcharges, four levels higher than the level 23 applied this month, according to the airline industry Friday.

The increase follows a rise in the benchmark for November surcharges, the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) jet fuel price. It averaged $173.89 a barrel from Sept. 16 to Thursday, up 9.7 percent from $158.57 in the previous period.

International fuel surcharges reached the highest level of 33 in May before falling to level 14 in August. They have since risen for three consecutive months, to level 21 in September, level 23 in October and level 27 in November.

Airlines use fuel surcharges to pass on part of the cost of rising oil prices to passengers through ticket prices. The amount varies by airline and flight distance.

Korean Air’s one-way international fuel surcharges will range from 55,600 won to 408,100 won ($41.42 to $304) next month, up from 49,000 won to 362,600 won this month.

On long-haul routes from Incheon to New York, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington and Toronto, the one-way surcharge will rise by 45,500 won, or 12.5 percent, from 362,600 won to 408,100 won. That adds 91,000 won to a round trip.

Surcharges on European routes such as Incheon to Paris and Rome will climb by 48,100 won, or 14.9 percent, from 322,000 won to 370,100 won one way.

Routes popular with travelers, including Incheon to Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Okinawa, Taipei, Shanghai Pudong and Beijing, as well as Gimpo to Haneda, will carry a one-way surcharge of 76,000 won, up 10,200 won, or 15.5 percent, from this month.

On short-haul routes such as Incheon to Shenyang, Qingdao, Dalian, Yanji and Fukuoka, as well as Busan to Fukuoka and Shanghai Pudong, the one-way surcharge will rise by 6,600 won, or 13.5 percent, from 49,000 won to 55,600 won.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]