International flight fuel fees rise again in November

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Firefighters injured in Bucheon blaze days after Gyeonggi chief calls fire service a 'financial drain'
Seven people were injured, including five firefighters, after a fire at a Bucheon factory rapidly spread through a cleanroom storing flammable materials.
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Uzbek man walks out of prison after 17 years as court reopens Changwon taxi murder
A Changwon court ordered a retrial after finding police used deception and denied interpretation rights to obtain his confession in a taxi driver's murder.
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Five firefighters injured in Bucheon factory blaze
Five firefighters were injured, one unresponsive, while battling a fire at a Bucheon factory containing flammable materials.
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Anthropic illegally downloaded digital copies of Korean books, including by Nobel laureate Han Kang
At least 22 books by Korean authors are eligible for compensation after Anthropic’s unauthorized downloads, and records show the company later bought hundreds of thousands of physical Korean books to train its AI.