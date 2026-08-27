Insurers’ profits jump 13% on investment gains

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BOK raises benchmark interest rate to 3%
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, extending its tightening cycle with a second straight hike.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on robust earnings from Nvidia
Korea's benchmark index jumped 2.76 percent at the open after Nvidia's stronger-than-expected earnings eased concerns over slowing semiconductor demand.
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Card firms profit rises 5.6 percent
Korea's eight credit card companies earned a combined 1.29 trillion won ($931 million) in the first half as commission income increased.
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Nvidia surpasses Wall Street forecasts in Q2 on strong AI chip demand
Nvidia topped earnings forecasts and projected $108 billion in quarterly revenue as demand for AI infrastructure outstrips its supply.