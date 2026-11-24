Insurance companies in Korea saw net profits fall by almost 8 percent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year, data showed Wednesday.

The combined net income of 22 life insurers and 30 nonlife insurance companies here came to 10.4 trillion won ($7.7 billion) in the January to September period, down 882 billion won, or 7.8 percent, from the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The 22 life insurers posted a combined net profit of 3.9 trillion won in the January to September period, down 19.5 percent from a year earlier, while nonlife insurers’ combined net profit rose 0.9 percent on year to 6.5 trillion won over the cited period.

The financial watchdog said the decline in the combined net of life insurers largely stemmed from decreased investment returns.

The insurance companies’ premium income came to 212 trillion won in the first nine months of the year, up 28.7 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier.

Their return on assets, however, stood at 1.01 percent, down 0.15 percentage points on-year, and their return on equity fell 3.28 percentage points to 6.98 percent.

Their total assets stood at 1,395 trillion won as of the end of September, up 3.8 percent from nine months ago, while their total liabilities fell 0.8 percent to 1.2 quadrillion won over the period.





Yonhap