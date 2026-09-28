Insurance fraud claims rise 9% in Korea

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Finance minister, BOK governor vow closer coordination on economic risks
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song discussed joint responses to economic, foreign exchange and financial market risks as well as shared positive sentiment about Korea's economic growth.
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Auto insurers see loss rates rise despite premium gains through August
Korea’s four major non-life insurers reported a combined auto insurance loss rate of 84.7 percent in the first eight months of the year.
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Bank loan delinquencies rise as write-offs fall
Korea's bank loan delinquency ratio climbed to 0.63 percent in July as write-offs of soured debt dropped sharply.
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Korea auto insurers post first loss in six years
Rising insurance-related costs pushed Korea's auto insurance sector into a 185 billion won ($137,403) loss in the first half of the year despite fewer accidents.