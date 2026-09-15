Instant noodle exports boil over

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Red dragonfly signals autumn
A bright red dragonfly perches at Yuldong Park as cooler mornings arrive in the Seoul area.
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Late night limit orders
Korea Exchange launches trading of Kospi- and Kosdaq-listed shares from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
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The Seoul Olympics and Whitney Houston (KOR)
A columnist recalls how the 1988 Seoul Games accelerated democratization, defied North Korean sabotage and left a cultural legacy amplified by Whitney Houston’s anthem.
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The founding of OPEC (KOR)
Born from producer nations’ push for resource sovereignty, OPEC transformed energy markets and still poses risks for import-dependent Korea.