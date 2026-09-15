Instant noodle exports boil over

Instant noodle products are displayed at a local supermarket on Sept. 15.

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Instant noodle products are displayed at a local supermarket on Sept. 15.

Instant noodle products are displayed at a local supermarket on Sept. 15. Korea's agricultural and food exports broke $10 billion in 253 days this year, according to Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation on Sept. 14. It was 19 days earlier than last year and the fastest pace on record. Ramyeon accounted for 27.2 percent of exports, the largest by category. 

korea agro-fisheries and food trade corporation food exports business ramyeon supermarkets south korea photo

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