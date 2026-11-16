Inside SK hynix’s $655 million chip test bed

SK hynix is building the $655 million Trinity Fab in Yongin, a production-grade semiconductor test bed designed to help suppliers speed up mass production of memory chip technologies.

YONGIN, Gyeonggi — A forest of towering cranes surrounded the massive frame of SK hynix’s first semiconductor fab in Yongin as a bus carrying reporters approached the construction site on Tuesday.

White exterior panels formed a patchwork across the gray concrete facade, giving the unfinished building a Tetris-like appearance. Cranes stretched across the skyline, offering a glimpse of the enormous chipmaking complex rising from what was once an empty stretch of land.

Construction of the first fab, known as Y1, is about 89 percent complete, according to SK hynix. With the AI boom fueling demand for memory chips, the company has moved up the opening of its first cleanroom to February 2027, three months ahead of schedule. The fab will produce dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

Inside the structure, on the third floor of Y1’s first phase, SK hynix is building what it describes as the world’s first open semiconductor test bed. Called Trinity Fab, the 3,305-square-meter (35,570-square-foot) cleanroom will allow smaller suppliers of semiconductor materials, parts and equipment to test their products under conditions nearly identical to those of a commercial memory production line.

A road sign points to SK hynix's Yongin chip cluster in Gyeonggi LEE JAE-LIM

The facility is designed to address a longstanding difficulty for Korea’s semiconductor suppliers. Even after developing a promising prototype, smaller companies often struggle to demonstrate that their products can perform reliably in mass production, particularly when they lack the resources to build their own testing facilities.

During Tuesday's tour, reporters were taken to the northwest corner of the third floor, where Trinity Fab is being built. The space was still empty, with no equipment or piping installed. A polished concrete floor stretched across the room, which was separated from the rest of the level by a partition wall.

“You are standing in the Trinity Fab cleanroom,” said Yang Ji-dong, head of SK hynix’s Yongin planning team, gesturing across the floor before pointing toward the wall.

“Beyond this wall is the cleanroom where SK hynix will make the memory chips. We only separated it with a wall for security.”

Yang explained that the room would eventually house 51 pieces of equipment of the same types used in commercial production, along with rental spaces where suppliers could install their own tools.

The proximity to SK hynix's production line is one of the facility's main selling points. Suppliers will be able to evaluate their products in an environment designed to match the temperature, cleanliness and utility conditions of a commercial fab, reducing the need for repeated testing when they move toward mass production.

“Data obtained from mass-production validation at Trinity Fab is very likely to be reproduced as is on an actual production line,” said Lee Ki-jung, CEO of Trinity Fab, the independent nonprofit foundation the cleanroom is named after that will operated the facility. Lee is also a former SK hynix executive vice president.

Lee said the facility would also include metrology and inspection tools to monitor wafers between manufacturing steps, rather than simply providing equipment for individual processes.

The foundation hopes to shorten the time needed to commercialize new technologies by at least 30 percent, although its was not explained how the foundation arrived at that estimate.

An executive from semiconductor equipment maker TES offered an example of why such a facility could be useful. Evaluating a new material typically takes six months to two years, he said, partly because companies must first identify suitable equipment and secure time to use it.

TES has completed its own research center of about 3,300 square meters near the Yongin complex, an investment the executive suggested might not have been necessary had Trinity Fab been available earlier.

“If we had known Trinity Fab was coming, we would not have had to build it,” he said.

The executive explained that differences between research facilities and commercial production lines sometimes force suppliers to rework technologies they have already developed, adding time and cost before they can be introduced into manufacturing.

Trinity Fab will house 51 pieces of equipment, including 26 front-end process tools, 11 metrology and inspection tools and 14 auxiliary tools. They will support processes ranging from lithography and etching to deposition and cleaning.

The facility will use argon fluoride immersion lithography scanners rather than extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment, although SK hynix said it could consider adding EUV tools later.

A view of the Y1 fab of SK hynix's Yongin semiconductor cluster in Gyeonggi, on Nov. 10 LEE JAE-LIM

Of the total cleanroom space, about 2,645 square meters will be used for mass-production evaluation. The remaining 661 square meters will be divided into 15 rental rooms where suppliers can install their own equipment for testing and development.

The companies that will use the facility have yet to be selected. An independent evaluation committee under the foundation will review applications, with full operations scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project has a budget of 874.6 billion won ($654.6 million), funded jointly by SK hynix, the central government and local authorities. SK hynix will provide the space and assign engineers to operate and maintain the equipment and oversee safety, without charging the foundation. Participating suppliers will pay a minimum usage fee, which has yet to be determined.

Trinity Fab is one part of a much larger development taking shape in Yongin.

Beyond the Y1 building, which occupies only a corner of the site, wide stretches of cleared land extend in nearly every direction. SK hynix plans to build three more fabs by 2033, bringing the complex's planned production capacity to between 1.2 million and 1.44 million wafers a month. The company has pledged more than 600 trillion won for the project.

Another 460,000 square meters of land to the north has been reserved for a cluster of semiconductor materials and equipment suppliers. Trinity Fab is expected to serve as a shared testing facility for companies operating in and around the complex.

For now, the cleanroom is still an empty space inside a factory under construction, and it remains to be seen how much time and money suppliers will actually save by using it. But for smaller companies that have struggled to secure access to production-grade testing equipment, Trinity Fab could offer a more practical route from developing a new technology to getting it ready for commercial manufacturing.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr