Inflation sticks near 3% as food, fuel costs stay hot

Korea's inflation held at 2.8 percent in October as higher processed food and fuel prices offset falling agricultural costs ahead of kimjang (process of making kimchi) season.

News Team
Published Modified
(서울=뉴스1) 박지혜 기자 = 3일 서울 송파구 가락시장에서 한 시민이 김장을 담그기 위해 젓갈을 구입하고 있다.정부가 본격적인 김장철을 맞아 역대 최대인 640억원 규모의 할인 지원에 나선다. 배추·무 등 농축산물은 최대 40%, 새우젓·천일염 등 수산물은 최대 50% 할인한다. 2026.11.3/뉴스1
A shopper looks at salted seafood at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3.

Korea’s inflation has hovered around 3 percent for six straight months as processed food and fuel prices remain elevated. Rising costs for kimchi-making ingredients could add further pressure as the annual kimjang season gets underway. Kimjang is the traditional process for making kimchi for winter and typically takes place from late fall to early winter.

Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Tuesday. The on-year rate edged down 0.1 percentage points from 2.9 percent in September. 

Processed food and petroleum products posted particularly sharp increases.

Related Article

Processed food prices rose 2.9 percent on year in October, up from 2.1 percent in September. This marks the fastest increase in 11 months, since November last year.

Factors such as price hikes by food manufacturers and price adjustments following the end of Chuseok holiday discount promotions had an impact.

Petroleum product prices rose 14.9 percent. Diesel prices surged 19.7 percent and gasoline prices climbed 11.6 percent. Automotive liquefied petroleum gas, which is not covered by the government’s fuel price cap, jumped 14.5 percent.

9월 소비자물가 상승률 2.9%…신선식품지수 3.3% 하락 (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 지난달 소비자물가 상승률이 다시 2%대로 내려왔다. 추석을 맞아 과일 출하가 늘고 정부 할인 지원이 겹쳐 농산물 물가가 떨어졌지만 축·수산물 물가 상승 폭은 확대됐다. 국가데이터처가 2일 발표한 '9월 소비자물가 동향'에 따르면 지난달 소비자물가지수는 120.43(2020년=100)으로, 작년 동월보다 2.9% 상승했다. 품목별로 보면 농산물 물가가 1년 전보다 4.0% 하락해, 전체 물가의 기여도는 -0.17%p였다. 8월(-6.7%)보단 하락폭이 축소했다. 과실(과일) 물가가 10.9% 하락했고 채소는 0.0%를 기록했다. 사진은 이날 서울의 한 대형마트 농산물 판매대 모습. 2026.10.2 jin90@yna.co.kr/2026-10-02 12:56:38/
Shoppers browse the produce section at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 2.

The government estimates that the price cap on petroleum products lowered overall inflation by 0.8 percentage points. Inflation would have reached 3.6 percent without the measure.

Lower agricultural prices helped keep overall inflation in check.

Agricultural product prices fell 7.5 percent as favorable weather and increased shipments boosted supply. Vegetable prices dropped 11.2 percent, and fruit prices fell 8.4 percent.

Price pressures could persist through the end of the year as households stock up on cabbage, radish, garlic and salted seafood for the upcoming kimjang season.

Cabbage prices fell 11.8 percent as supply increased, but radish prices rose 12.5 percent after shipments declined. Prices also increased for key kimchi seasoning ingredients, including jeotgal (salted seafood) at 10.1 percent and garlic at 1.2 percent.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, makes kimchi with spouses of ambassadors to Korea during an event teaching the traditional process of making kimchi, kimjang, in central Seoul on Dec. 9, 2025.

A kilogram of salted shrimp cost 18,902 won ($6.43 per pound) as of Tuesday — up 32.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Agricultural Marketing Information Service.

The government will roll out measures from Monday to Dec. 6 to stabilize the supply and prices of kimjang ingredients.

It has secured 46,500 tons of napa cabbage and 9,000 tons of radishes in advance and is allocating a record-breaking budget of 64 billion won to support discounts.

The core of the plan is to reduce prices by up to 40 percent for agricultural and livestock products and up to 50 percent for seafood. 

“Consumers still feel the burden of high prices because of the cumulative impact of past increases,” Kwon Dae-young, first vice minister of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, said at a vice-ministerial meeting on inflation on Tuesday. “Prices are judged not by statistics but by what people pay at the grocery store. We will keep working until people can actually feel prices stabilizing in their daily lives.”


BY AHN HYO-SEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

economy consumer business inflation price

Read more

See more articles