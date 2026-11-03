Inflation sticks near 3% as food, fuel costs stay hot

A shopper looks at salted seafood at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3. NEWS1

Korea's inflation held at 2.8 percent in October as higher processed food and fuel prices offset falling agricultural costs ahead of kimjang (process of making kimchi) season.

Korea’s inflation has hovered around 3 percent for six straight months as processed food and fuel prices remain elevated. Rising costs for kimchi-making ingredients could add further pressure as the annual kimjang season gets underway. Kimjang is the traditional process for making kimchi for winter and typically takes place from late fall to early winter.

Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Tuesday. The on-year rate edged down 0.1 percentage points from 2.9 percent in September.

Processed food and petroleum products posted particularly sharp increases.

Processed food prices rose 2.9 percent on year in October, up from 2.1 percent in September. This marks the fastest increase in 11 months, since November last year.

Factors such as price hikes by food manufacturers and price adjustments following the end of Chuseok holiday discount promotions had an impact.

Petroleum product prices rose 14.9 percent. Diesel prices surged 19.7 percent and gasoline prices climbed 11.6 percent. Automotive liquefied petroleum gas, which is not covered by the government’s fuel price cap, jumped 14.5 percent.

Shoppers browse the produce section at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 2. YONHAP

The government estimates that the price cap on petroleum products lowered overall inflation by 0.8 percentage points. Inflation would have reached 3.6 percent without the measure.

Lower agricultural prices helped keep overall inflation in check.

Agricultural product prices fell 7.5 percent as favorable weather and increased shipments boosted supply. Vegetable prices dropped 11.2 percent, and fruit prices fell 8.4 percent.

Price pressures could persist through the end of the year as households stock up on cabbage, radish, garlic and salted seafood for the upcoming kimjang season.

Cabbage prices fell 11.8 percent as supply increased, but radish prices rose 12.5 percent after shipments declined. Prices also increased for key kimchi seasoning ingredients, including jeotgal (salted seafood) at 10.1 percent and garlic at 1.2 percent.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, makes kimchi with spouses of ambassadors to Korea during an event teaching the traditional process of making kimchi, kimjang , in central Seoul on Dec. 9, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A kilogram of salted shrimp cost 18,902 won ($6.43 per pound) as of Tuesday — up 32.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Agricultural Marketing Information Service.

The government will roll out measures from Monday to Dec. 6 to stabilize the supply and prices of kimjang ingredients.

It has secured 46,500 tons of napa cabbage and 9,000 tons of radishes in advance and is allocating a record-breaking budget of 64 billion won to support discounts.

The core of the plan is to reduce prices by up to 40 percent for agricultural and livestock products and up to 50 percent for seafood.

“Consumers still feel the burden of high prices because of the cumulative impact of past increases,” Kwon Dae-young, first vice minister of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, said at a vice-ministerial meeting on inflation on Tuesday. “Prices are judged not by statistics but by what people pay at the grocery store. We will keep working until people can actually feel prices stabilizing in their daily lives.”





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]