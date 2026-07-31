Industrial output posts sharpest growth in six years in June on cars, chips

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Korea to launch $14 billion sovereign wealth fund
The government plans to start a new sovereign wealth fund next year to make long-term investments in strategic and cutting-edge industries.
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Hyundai Motor taps former Samsung robotics chief to head Autonomous Driving Development Center
Samsung has hired an ex-Boston Dynamics employee to lead its new Robotics eXperience office in what industry observers have described as a "robot talent swap."
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Hanwha promotes chairman Kim's three sons in leadership reshuffle
The promotions give all three sons broader management roles as Hanwha also names new CEO nominees across key affiliates.
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Shift from EVs to energy storage pays off as Korea’s top battery makers return to profit
Strong battery demand helped LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On post quarterly operating profits, signaling relief from the prolonged EV slump.