Industrial output in North Chungcheong up 28% in Q2 amid chip boom

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KDI raises growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2% on back of AI boom
The increase in the think tank's projection from an earlier 2.5 percent comes after Moody's also reportedly upped its estimate to 3.5 percent.
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Samsung bets $170 million on data center cooling
Samsung Electronics will build an HVAC production line in Gwangju by 2028 to supply cooling systems for AI data centers.
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b.stage launches fandom platform in Vietnam
Korean fan community platform b.stage has partnered with MMusic to help Vietnamese artists build and manage direct fan relationships.
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Softer, higher and wider: Korea’s liquor makers chase new drinkers
As alcohol consumption falls, Korean beverage companies are betting on low-alcohol products, premium labels and overseas demand.