India’s next geopolitical hedge against China: Luring Korean shipbuilders to its ports

India’s push to expand domestic shipbuilding and lessen its dependence on China has found an eager partner in Korea, whose shipbuilders are looking for new production bases abroad.

Those complementary needs are driving a burgeoning partnership centered on Thoothukudi, a port city near India's southern tip, where HD Hyundai plans to build a $4 billion shipyard with Indian state partners. On India's west coast, Samsung Heavy Industries is backing an Indian yard competing for the country's first oil tanker orders in decades.

The stakes reach beyond the two countries. China, Korea and Japan accounted for about 93 percent of global shipbuilding in 2024, according to Clarksons Research, and India is spending public money to become the fourth name on that list, with Korean partners instead of Chinese ones.

When India’s shipping minister visited Korea last month, he toured Korean shipyards and explored business opportunities with all three of Korea’s major shipbuilders, underscoring New Delhi’s push to expand its shipbuilding industry.

India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, Samsung Heavy Industries CEO Choi Sung-an and Hanwha Ocean Executive Vice President Kim Chang-yong to ask for investment and technology transfer during a four-day trip that ended Oct. 28.

The tour was the latest in a series of attempts by New Delhi to import an industry it has not managed to build on its own. India ranks 12th in global shipbuilding and wants to be in the top five by 2047.

For Korean yards that are full at home and losing orders to China, it is a subsidized way to add capacity. The outcome will show whether a shipbuilding industry can be assembled outside East Asia from state funding and borrowed know-how.





Plenty of orders, few yards

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, left, poses for a photo with India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at HD Hyundai's Global R&D Center on Oct. 28. SCREEN CAPTURE

About 95 percent of India's trade by volume moves by sea, the country spends close to $75 billion a year hiring foreign ships, and its own yards held 0.5 percent of the global order book as of Sept. 1, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO).

Indian cabinet earmarked 697.3 billion rupees ($7.4 billion) in September 2025 to lift annual capacity to 4.5 million gross tons by 2047. State-run buyers plan to order 437 vessels worth about 2.2 trillion rupees.

Demand is not the constraint but the ability to build is. Indian yards delivered about 65,000 deadweight tons of ships in the fiscal year through March 2025, roughly a fifth of a single supertanker. Cheap labor does not close the gap. An Indian yard needs 150 to 180 man-hours for work that takes 10 to 15 in Korea, Han Seung-han, an analyst at SK Securities, wrote in a September report.

"A policy of adding capacity does not by itself raise the ability to build ships," Han wrote. "The capability to run a yard has to come in whole."

Korean yards face the reverse problem. The industry is in a supercycle, and "domestic production capacity is almost full, with work backed up three to five years," said Lee Kyu-seok, a senior research fellow at the Export-Import Bank of Korea's Overseas Economic Research Institute. India, he added, appears to offer "a structure where it is easier to match production costs."

Nor would Indian yards serve only India. "Shipbuilding is already globalized," Lee said.





A short list of partners

India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal post on X after meeting with Samsung Heavy Industries CEO Choi Sung-an in Seoul on Oct. 29 to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the shipbuilding sector. SCREEN CAPTURE

Among the partners India could have chosen, China, the largest builder, seems ruled out. "Because of the border dispute, India does not cooperate with China in strategic industries," said Kim Kyung-hoon, head of the India and South Asia team at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

New Delhi has thawed ties with Beijing, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in September, but relations remain far from the level needed for industrial cooperation, he said. "Handing shipbuilding subsidies to China is unimaginable."

Japan's yards have moved on to high-end vessels, while India wants to start with container ships and bulk carriers, which Korean yards still build, Kim said. "Korea is almost the only partner."

A similar rivalry looks to be pushing Korea toward India. Chinese yards won 63 percent of global new orders last year and Korean yards 21 percent, according to Clarksons Research. Korean builders now see Southeast Asia and India as partners that can help offset China, an industry representative familiar with the matter said.

"After Southeast Asia, India is the market drawing attention," the representative said, adding that India is courting Korea's three major shipbuilders to grow its own industry.





HD Hyundai’s third overseas base

A delegation led by the newly appointed industry minister of India's Tamil Nadu state poses for a commemorative photo during a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard on June 8. HD HYUNDAI

HD Hyundai is leading Korean shipbuilders’ foray into India. When Sonowal met Chung on Oct. 28, the two sides agreed to finish a detailed project report (DPR) on the yard's cost, size and schedule within six months. The local port authority ordered a feasibility study in September, and site inspections are now underway.

HD Hyundai is to run the yard through a joint venture as its largest shareholder. Until it opens, India plans to place its first orders with HD Hyundai's yards in Korea and send workers there for training. The partnership began with a Tamil Nadu state agreement in December 2025.

"The specific shareholding structure and investment size of the joint venture are under discussion with the relevant agencies and partners," HD Hyundai said in a written response to the Korea JoongAng Daily. "However, under the [memorandum of understanding] signed among equity investors on the occasion of the Korea-India summit in April, our baseline is to secure at least 60 percent of the joint venture."

What HD Hyundai gains is scale it cannot add at home. The yard is planned to turn out about 2.5 million gross tons a year, more than half of the capacity India wants nationwide by 2047. It would be the group's third overseas base after Vietnam and the Philippines, and subsidies would carry much of the cost: Han estimates that central and state support will cover 45 to 47 percent of the $4 billion bill, leaving HD Hyundai to fund about $2.2 billion.

"We are looking to build a stable production system by securing both Indian domestic orders and global orders," the company said. "Over the long term, we expect it to diversify our global production system by drawing on India's abundant work force and growth potential, and to complement the production capacity of our domestic yards."

Han expects the next round of global orders to center on tankers and bulk carriers, where competing with China comes down to cost. Nearly half of India's 1,592 ships are more than 20 years old, and most are tankers or bulk carriers, he noted. "It cannot be solved with domestic yards," Han wrote. "The answer is India, following Vietnam and the Philippines."

Samsung Heavy Industries has taken a lighter route, lending know-how to an existing Indian yard instead of building one. It signed a cooperation deal in September 2025 with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries. Last month, Swan submitted the lowest bid for up to four product tankers for a venture led by the state-run Shipping Corporation of India, undercutting a Cochin Shipyard bid backed by HD Hyundai. The contract has not been finalized. Hanwha Ocean has so far held talks with state-run Hindustan Shipyard on ship design.





Promises to be kept

HD Hyundai's petroleum carrier on July 9. YONHAP

The agreements remain nonbinding, and investment terms and construction dates are still open.

The larger risk lies in India's follow-through. The yard would take four to five years to build, Kim said, and until then New Delhi and Tamil Nadu have to keep paying subsidies, acquiring land and ordering ships through state firms. "Whether it keeps ordering ships as planned is the question mark," Kim said. "How binding that cooperation becomes is the biggest question."

The subsidies also have an end date. India's shipbuilding aid is scheduled to run until March 2036, so a yard finished around 2031 would have about five years of assured support. "The 20 to 30 percent subsidies offset the cost gap," Han wrote. "They do not resolve it structurally."

Labor is the other unknown. Wages are low, but the skills and production capability of Indian workers are "not yet proven,” according to Lee. Korean builders have also committed to a $150 billion U.S. shipbuilding pledge, and while financing is plentiful, it is "somewhat unknown" how many local workers can be recruited, he said.

Local politics is another factor to consider. Tamil Nadu signed the deal under a government that lost power in May, and neighboring Andhra Pradesh has since courted the project. The new state government has begun transferring land for the yard, though salt producers whose pans sit on part of the site have protested, citing the threat to livelihoods their families have depended on for generations.

The new chief minister, a former film star without a political base, needs central subsidies to land the investments his predecessor attracted, Kim said. "If the current government loses this, it is completely over." As for a move next door, he said, "HD Hyundai may choose not to invest, but the possibility of it going to Andhra Pradesh is zero."

He sees the salt producers' protest as a dispute over compensation that state agencies are negotiating. "It is very rare for the central government to withhold support for a good project in Tamil Nadu for political reasons," he said.

The first hard evidence will be the DPR, due by late April, which will put numbers on stakes, capacity and timing that for now exist only as intentions.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]