Incheon, IFEZ to bolster investment to become biotech, K-culture hub

Incheon plans to bolster investment to raise competitiveness with K-content and biopharmaceuticals by leveraging the foundations laid in Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna.

Incheon plans to bolster investment to raise competitiveness with K-content and biopharmaceuticals by leveraging the foundations laid in Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna.

Incheon Metropolitan City Mayor Park Chan-dae and Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) commissioner Kim Jongchul pledged to make the push as IFEZ aims to spur strategic investment in line with the “ABC+E” framework focusing on AI, biotechnology, content and culture and energy as part of the ninth local administration.

The foundation is revamping regional development plans to adapt to a shifting external environment, including the newly designated free economic zone in Southern Ganghwa, implementing the “2nd IFEZ Development Plan” and incorporating strategies to upgrade the innovation ecosystem and build Incheon into a global future city.

The development project for the Cheongna International City Video and Culture Complex is also gaining momentum, positioning Incheon as an emerging K-culture hub poised to drive a culture and tourism renaissance.

The Cheongna SOM City project reached a new turning point with the unamended approval of the revised development plan at the 149th IFEZ Committee meeting on Oct. 19. This blueprint lays a new foundation to streamline a long-stalled initiative and build a multipurpose complex that partners film production with cultural and tourism offerings.

SOM City spans some 188,282 square meters (46.5 acres), with cultural and tourism amenities that leverage intellectual property, including indoor and outdoor studios, open sets and a media center. Under the latest revision of the proposal, the land-use framework around the content industry sets a new completion target for December 2031.

Beyond courting foreign venture capital for content firms, IFEZ is scaling up in the biotechnology industry to become a powerhouse in research and talent development. On Sep. 30, Yonsei University’s International Campus started work on the “K-Bio Lab Hub,” a national startup support facility slated for completion by 2029.

The World Health Organization Global Training Hub for biomanufacturing opened a 2,492-square-meter (26,823 square-foot) training center at the campus on Oct. 20, with specialized facilities for biopharmaceutical production and training courses for global talent.

According to a 2024 Korea Bank Incheon report, the city’s pharmaceutical and biotech output reached 7.7 trillion won ($5.65 billion), accounting for 61.8 percent of the national total, with the Songdo Bio Cluster commanding a production capacity of 1.16 million liters (306,439 gallons). Building on this manufacturing might, IFEZ aims to sharpen its competitive edge by layering in research, designating Yeongjong Sky City Stage 3 Special Planning Zone as a specialized bio-industrial zone to bolster R&D capabilities.

The plan designates the Southern Ganghwa Free Economic Zone, envisioning a 3.1 trillion won outlay through 2035 to forge a high-tech cluster centered on agricultural and marine biotech, physical AI and multidestination tourism.

IFEZ expanded in 2003 by attracting global corporations and cutting-edge industries. As of late 2024, it had 122,832 employees, including 3,860 registered businesses, generating revenue of up to 113.26 trillion won ($83.05 billion).









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]