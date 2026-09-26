Inaugural World Korean Week to bring thousands of overseas Koreans to Incheon

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Number of international flight passengers up almost 10% despite hikes in oil prices
A total of 68.44 million people took international flights in the first eight months of the year, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.
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Korea beats China to reach women's basketball final
Korea's victory against China marks a step closer to its first Asiad gold medal in 12 years.
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Number of foreigners in Korea reaches 2.8 million in August
While the total number of foreign nationals rose from 2.73 million in August 2025, this year's August figure marked a decline from 2.9 million in July.
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Korea wins silver in women's épée team fencing at Asian Games
The quartet of Song Se-ra, Lim Tae-hee, Yang Seung-hye and Lee Hye-in lost to China 45-28 for the gold medal and failed to defend its Asiad title.