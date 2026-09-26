Inaugural World Korean Week to bring thousands of overseas Koreans to Incheon

Travelers fill the departure hall at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 during the Chuseok holiday on Oct. 6, 2025. NEWS1

The five-day event is expected to draw around 2,000 overseas Koreans for a Korean leaders convention, the World Korean Business Convention and other programs.

Korean community leaders, businesspeople and next-generation leaders from around the world will gather in Korea’s western port city of Incheon next week for the inaugural World Korean Week to discuss ways to strengthen ties and promote exchange across the global Korean diaspora, organizers said on Saturday.

The five-day event will kick off in Incheon’s Songdo District on Sunday, drawing around 2,000 overseas Koreans for a Korean leaders convention, the World Korean Business Convention and other programs, according to the Overseas Koreans Agency.

‘By bringing together events that have taken place separately into a single week, we hope to create greater synergies, harness the diverse strengths of the 7 million overseas Koreans and build a stronger network linking the diaspora with Korea,’ agency chief Kim Kyung-hyup said.

The business convention, running through Wednesday, will feature about 340 exhibition booths and business meetings between Korean companies and 152 overseas buyers. Around 3,000 domestic and international businesspeople are expected to attend.

The three-day leaders convention, beginning on Sunday, will bring together some 380 Korean community leaders from around the world to discuss regional issues and share their experiences and best practices. Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin will deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony, the agency said.

A town hall meeting will also take place so participants can discuss diaspora policies and concerns with government officials, and a Korean festival is expected to draw about 1,000 Koreans and international residents.

“The event will also give Koreans at home an opportunity to connect with the diaspora and explore new opportunities overseas,” Kim said.





Yonhap