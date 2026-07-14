Import prices fall at fastest clip in 3.5 years in June on oil price decline

Read more
-
Hourly minimum wage set at 10,700 won for 2027
The 3.7 percent increase, finalized after deadlocked talks and a vote, leaves both labor and business groups dissatisfied.
-
Housing policy forum fails to get off the ground with 'venue for civil complaints'
Experts who attended the event were left disappointed that the Land Ministry invited participants to take the lead while failing to offer a proposal.
-
Labor, management only 200 won apart in latest minimum wage proposals
Negotiators narrowed their proposed rates for next year as talks entered a final push before the mid-July deadline.
-
Government lifts growth outlook to 3% on export surge, megaproject investments
Seoul sharply raised its 2026 growth forecast on booming semiconductor exports and megaproject investment, while warning that inflation, a weak won and Middle East tensions still threaten the outlook.