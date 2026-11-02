IMF to review Korea’s economy this week

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Korea’s income ladder harder to climb as youth mobility reaches record low
Only 16.9 percent of Koreans moved into a higher income bracket in 2024, while youth upward mobility fell to its lowest level since records began.
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Tax revenue up 26.4 trillion won in September as chip supercycle boosts earnings
Korea's September tax revenue surged as stronger chipmaker profits drove corporate tax collections sharply higher.
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Industrial output rises 3% in September on chips
Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all rose in September, led by a sharp increase in semiconductor production.
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Government to lift Gyeonggi greenbelt restrictions for 76,700 new homes
The government will designate six development sites near Seoul, aiming to start construction by 2030 while investigating suspected land speculation.