Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, right, and Corinne Delechat, the IMF’s mission chief for Korea, shake hands at the government complex in central Seoul on Nov. 17. YONHAP

The IMF raised Korea’s 2026 growth forecast to 3.9% as AI-driven semiconductor exports, investment and consumption strengthen, while urging tighter fiscal and monetary policy to curb inflation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for Korea to 3.9 percent on Tuesday, up 0.6 percentage points from its previous projection a month earlier, while calling for tighter near-term macroeconomic policies to contain demand pressures amid elevated inflation.

The previous projections were based on a “very conservative” approach, said Corinne Delechat, the IMF’s mission chief for Korea, at a press briefing in central Seoul on Tuesday. They were issued before the release of third quarter growth data, she said, adding that other institutions were also likely to revise their forecasts in the near term.

The IMF attributed the upward revisions to Korea’s growth outlook to surging technology exports, a rebound in investment and resilient consumption. It expects these trends to continue into next year, as income gains in the technology sector spill over into broader consumption and investments supporting Korea’s AI transformation begin to materialize.

The IMF also raised its 2027 growth forecast to 3.3 percent from 2.8 percent and lifted its estimate of Korea’s potential growth rate to as high as 2.5 percent, citing the AI-driven surge in semiconductor exports as a key growth engine.

Delechat said the IMF’s potential growth estimate factored in the scale of AI-related investment, which is projected to reach the equivalent of 4 percent of GDP over the medium term. She added that the benefits of the semiconductor boom were expected to spread across the broader economy, starting with higher employee bonuses and corporate tax revenue, before feeding into consumer spending, business investment and government redistribution.

But the IMF cautioned that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook remains elevated, with downside risks, especially over price pressures.

The IMF kept its inflation forecasts for Korea unchanged this year and next year, citing government measures, including a cap on petroleum product prices, that have partly eased energy-driven price pressures, while noting a strengthening recovery in domestic demand.

“While the authorities’ response helped mitigate the inflationary impact of higher energy prices, inflation is projected to reach 2.7 percent in 2026 and 2.3 percent in 2027 owing to strengthening domestic demand,” the IMF said. “Uncertainty around the outlook is high, and risks to activity are tilted to the downside.”

With inflation remaining elevated, the IMF said a tighter fiscal and monetary policy, while maintaining targeted support for vulnerable households and businesses, would help contain demand pressures.

“Further monetary tightening is appropriate to prevent inflationary pressures from becoming entrenched. At the same time, a somewhat more contractionary fiscal stance would also help contain aggregate demand pressures, while providing targeted support to vulnerable households and firms,” the IMF added.

On the Future Fund, a proposed fund to channel semiconductor windfalls into future growth, Delechat said the ability to set aside excess tax revenue could serve as a useful buffer if overall tax revenue slows in the future, a concern as semiconductors tends to be cyclic sector. However, she cautioned that making fund spending permanent or fixed in nature could pose risks, adding that the Korean authorities were aware of these concerns and were approaching the matter cautiously.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]