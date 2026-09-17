IKEA Korea opens eighth store in Daegu

Isabel Puig, fifth from left, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer of IKEA Korea, and company employees attend an opening ceremony for the company's eighth outlet in Daegu, on Sept. 17. YONHAP

IKEA Korea said Thursday it has opened its eighth store in the southern city of Daegu as it seeks to expand its presence in the Korean market and boost sales.

The new store is located inside Shinsegae Department Store near Dongdaegu Station and is aimed at customers in Daegu and the neighboring North Gyeongsang, the company said in a press release.

"The opening of our Daegu store marks a meaningful step in making IKEA more accessible and convenient for more people to experience in their everyday lives," Chief Executive Officer Isabel Puig said.

IKEA will continue to expand the ways for customers to shop with the company, from traditional blue-box stores and urban-format stores to online channels, allowing them to choose how they access its products and services, Puig added.

With the opening of the Daegu store, IKEA Korea now operates eight stores: one in Seoul, four in the surrounding metropolitan area and three in the regional cities of Busan, Daegu and Gwangju.

The company plans to open its ninth store in Daejeon in November.

IKEA Korea opened its first Seoul store, IKEA Gangdong, last year to cater to a growing trend among local consumers of researching products online before making purchases in physical stores.

The latest store, located inside a shopping mall, differs from IKEA's traditional stand-alone format.

Five of IKEA Korea's eight existing stores follow the blue-box format, in Seoul, Gwangmyeong, Goyang, Giheung and Busan.

As part of its effort to attract more customers, the company introduced next-day parcel delivery in April and expanded its home delivery options to offer more flexible time slots and service choices.

IKEA Korea said sales for the fiscal year ending in August 2025 rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 639.3 billion won ($434 million), supported by its omnichannel strategy, which includes its website, mobile app and phone-based shopping services. Online sales accounted for 13 percent of total revenue.

The company aims to generate 200 billion won in e-commerce sales this year, up from 50 billion won in 2019.





Yonhap