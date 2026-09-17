IKEA Korea opens eighth store in Daegu

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August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
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Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network
The Hanwha Group affiliate signed a term sheet with the state-run defense firm, setting the direction of the country’s weapons procurement plan.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales rise following launch of Apple's foldable iPhone
Sales for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales in Korea grew about 10 percent after Apple's foldable iPhone Duo was unveiled, possibly aided by an approximately 1 million won ($725) difference in price.
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'This time, it's really about tech': Paris region president pitches stronger economic ties in Seoul visit
Visiting Korea just a week after President Lee Jae Myung went to France, Paris region chief Valérie Pécresse called for broader cooperation in AI, space, biotech and green infrastructure, in contrast to past focus on luxury and tourism.