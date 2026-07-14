IFEZ, British group ink MOU on wetland project

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Hite Jinro’s ‘JINRO’ named world’s top-selling spirit for 25th straight year
Korea's leading soju maker also unveiled a lower-ABV Chamisul Fresh to match changing consumer tastes.
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The future comes to RoboCup 2026 Incheon: World to get a kick out of humanoid robotics
RoboCup, a global robotics festival, has come to Korea, with designs from around the world taking each other on in various contests at Incheon’s Songdo ConvensiA against the backdrop of a global AI boom and the rapid commercialization of humanoids.
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Dong-A ST anchors ESG in ‘warm’ growth strategy
Dong-A ST is internalizing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) management strategy to push for a leading role in the global pharmaceutical industry.
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Posco and Renault Korea refine partnership on gigagrade steel for vehicles
Renault Korea and Posco held “Tech Day 2026” at the automaker’s Central Research Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on June 4, with about 300 supply chain insiders participating.