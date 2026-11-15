ICT exports grow at sharpest pace on record in October due to AI boom

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to $70.35 billion in October, more than tripling from $23.29 billion a year earlier.

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(용인=뉴스1) 김영운 기자 = 29일 청와대에서 열린 국가 미래 먹거리 발굴을 위한 3대 메가 프로젝트 보고회에서 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 AI 수요에 대응하기 위한 반도체 생산능력을 확보하기 위해 광주·전남 등 서남권에 약 800조 원을 투자, 제2 반도체 클러스터를 조성하는 내용의 투자 계획을 발표했다.사진은 이날 경기 용인시 처인구 원삼면에 위치한 용인 반도체 클러스터 일반산업단지 공사현장의 모습. 2026.6.29/뉴스1
The construction site for the Yongin semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi on June 29

Korea’s exports of ICT products rose at the sharpest pace on record from a year earlier in October, driven by the global AI boom, data showed on Sunday. 

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to $70.35 billion in October, more than tripling from $23.29 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The figure also marked the second-highest monthly total on record, just below the $75.1 billion posted in September.

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The report also showed ICT exports accounted for 61 percent of the country’s total outbound shipments of $115.28 billion in October, with the proportion remaining above 60 percent for three consecutive months.

Exports of semiconductors shot up 259.4 percent on year in October to $56.47 billion, driven by strong global demand for premium memory products and persistently high memory prices.

Outbound shipments of computers and accessories also reached $5.99 billion in October, growing more than fivefold from a year earlier, led by high-capacity solid-state drives for servers.

Exports of mobile phones rose 6.5 percent to $1.71 billion on the back of strong sales of premium models.

By destination, exports to China more than tripled to $27.2 billion, driven by gains in semiconductors and computers. Shipments to the United States also grew more than sixfold to $15.56 billion.


Yonhap

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