IAEA urges safety upgrades at Shin-Kori 2 nuclear reactor in Busan

A view of the Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors in Busan in an undated photo KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER

The UN nuclear watchdog cited industrial safety, operational procedures and radiation contamination control while recognizing the plant’s commitment to improvement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recommended improvements to operational safety at a Korean nuclear reactor in Busan, including industrial safety, operational procedures and radiation contamination control, according to the UN nuclear watchdog.

The recommendations followed an operational safety review of Shin-Kori No. 2 in Busan during an IAEA Operational Safety Review Team (OSART) mission conducted from Oct. 26 to Thursday at the request of the Korean government, according to an IAEA press release Thursday.

The team recommended that the plant consider strengthening its industrial safety arrangements, improving the conduct and control of operational activities and reinforcing practices to minimize the risk of radioactive contamination spreading.

In particular, the IAEA stressed the importance of ensuring the accurate transfer and use of operational information to maintain effective operations.

Despite the recommendations, the agency said the plant's personnel demonstrated professionalism and a strong commitment to continuously improving operational safety and reliability.

The team also identified several good practices, including a virtual training system that lets field and control room operators practice together, an improved radioactive waste processing method and an integrated disaster monitoring system that provides real-time warnings about external hazards.

"Returning to the Kori site more than four decades later demonstrates the Republic of Korea's longstanding engagement with international peer review and its commitment to the continuous improvement of operational safety," said Juraj Rovny, OSART leader and head of the IAEA's operational safety section.

Song Chang-Soo, director-general of Kori Nuclear Power Plant, said the mission's findings would help the plant further strengthen its safety culture and continuously improve operational safety and reliability. "We remain firmly committed to making nuclear safety our highest priority."

Shin-Kori No. 2, a 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor that began commercial operations in 2012, is operated by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

The IAEA said the plant's management had received a draft report and would have an opportunity to provide factual comments before the agency submits its final report to Korea within three months.





Yonhap