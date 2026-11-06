'I thought yesterday was the bottom': Retail investors reel as Kospi drops below 5,000

The Kospi is displayed on a screen at the trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6. YONHAP

Korean investors in chip stocks and leveraged U.S. ETFs face steep losses, though analysts expect an eventual recovery despite near-term uncertainty.

Korean retail investors were thrown into a panic Friday as the Kospi plunged more than 8 percent at the opening bell and fell below 5,000 for the first time in about nine months, triggering a circuit breaker.

“My stocks have fallen nearly 40 million won [$29,000] from their peak in June, so I’m not in a position to pull money out, and I’m urgently looking into whether I can borrow from a bank or relatives,” an office worker in their 50s surnamed Jin said. “I heard the Kospi fell below 5,000 today, so I didn’t even want to look at my trading app and deliberately didn’t open it.”

Jin said they are set to move into a new apartment at the end of this month but are struggling to raise the remaining 90 million won payment after a plunge in the shares they had invested in.

The "Black Friday" selloff was attributed to concerns that regulation of the AI industry could tighten after the Democratic Party’s landslide victory in the U.S. midterm elections. The sharp drop triggered a circuit breaker, followed by a sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, that temporarily suspended program sell orders. It was the first time the Kospi had fallen below 5,000 since Feb. 2.

“I invested trusting only chip stocks, and my return rose to as much as 50 percent in April this year, but now it’s down 40 percent,” said a 27-year-old office worker surnamed Jang. “I can’t even get a sense of how long the bear market will last. I’ll hold out until the first half of next year, and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll get out of stocks.”

An electronic board at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, shows share prices for major stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, on Nov. 6. NEWS1

Online stock communities were flooded with stunned reactions, with posts that read, “I thought yesterday was the bottom, but there was still a basement” and “I held on trusting what the experts said, and now I’m about to lose a year’s salary.”

“I put in 20 million won, money I’d been saving since I first started at Samsung Electronics, hoping to put it toward a home after my wedding. Right now I’m down 4 million won,” said a 27-year-old surnamed Park. “Loans are blocked and stocks are falling, so I don’t know how I’m supposed to get married in this situation."

Another online post lamented, “How is Korea an economic powerhouse when its stock prices get battered by China and the United States?”

Retail investors made net purchases of 5.8 trillion won in Samsung Electronics and 3.4 trillion won in SK hynix over the past month, from Oct. 6 to Thursday, the largest and second-largest amounts among all domestically listed securities, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to financial market data site Check Expert+. That explains why the losses hit retail investors so hard.

Korean retail investors in U.S. stocks also took a direct hit. “I’ve already lost several million won, and I’m worried it will fall further," said a 32-year-old surnamed Lee, who has held the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), a triple-leveraged ETF tracking a U.S. semiconductor index, since last year. “I knew leverage itself was high-risk, but it’s disheartening to see chips, which I’d expected to keep climbing steadily, fall like this."

SOXL plunged 38.71 percent on Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in which Korean retail investors hold a large share of their investments, fell 5.52 percent.

“Considering the direction of AI data center investment, the current extent of the share price decline and the market’s price reaction are somewhat excessive,” said Lee Jin-woo, head of the research center at Meritz Securities. “But since market uncertainty has not been fully resolved, it will be difficult to expect a sharp rebound in the short term.”

“Since there are no factors that would turn the situation that caused the stock market’s plunge into a crisis in the real economy, I expect the market to recover after a certain time lag, even if it remains unstable for the time being,” Lee added.





BY LEE AH-MI, NOH YU-RIM, KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]