U.S. President Donald Trump, right, stands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington on Oct. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

Trump said he urged Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang after U.S. officials assured directors he posed no national security risk.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he personally engineered Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia by pressing the chipmaker’s board to bring its founder back after the administration assured directors that Huang posed no national security threat.

“I convinced them,” Trump told CNBC on Monday, shortly after Nvidia announced Huang’s reinstatement on Monday. “I made the deal.”

The board unanimously restored Huang as CEO 11 days after he resigned.

“The Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the company said in a press release on Monday.

The CEO’s return reportedly stems from a behind-the-scenes effort led by Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, especially as the president became more directly involved after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen last Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump spent several days trying to convince Nvidia’s board that Huang had not been criminally charged and did not pose a national security risk, according to reporting by The New York Times. By late last week, Trump reportedly had decided to do everything he could to bring Huang back.

Trump reportedly asked Vance to speak with Huang and work with Nvidia’s board to resolve the situation. The New York Times noted that Vance was a natural choice for the role because of his deep ties to Silicon Valley. Before entering politics, the vice president worked at a venture capital firm in San Francisco.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 12 REUTERS/YONHAP

At Trump’s direction, Vance held a private call with Huang over the weekend. Vance also helped reassure Nvidia’s board that the Trump administration did not consider Huang himself a national security risk. Only a small number of top government officials knew about the discussions, according to The New York Times.

On Sunday night, Nvidia’s board informed the White House that it planned to announce Huang’s return before the stock market opened on Monday.

Trump joined an Nvidia board meeting by phone and argued for Huang’s return, according to a report by online news outlet Semafor. The board unanimously voted late Sunday to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Trump did not directly answer whether he had participated in the meeting during an interview with CNBC.

Trump emphasized he was “represented” at the board meeting.

“I called [Huang] up, and I said: ‘I ask you to do one thing, Jensen. Work hard,’” Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Oct. 8 in Washington. AP/YONHAP

Trump had remained supportive of Huang after the scandal broke, but the president’s backing became more active after his recent trip to China.

Before leaving for China on Nov. 16, Trump hinted Huang had learned a major lesson and that he would not object to his return. After returning on Friday, Trump went further, saying he wanted Huang to apologize and come back. The administration then moved quickly over the weekend to secure Huang’s return.

Trump had given changing accounts of whether he had discussed Huang with Xi.

Trump initially denied discussing Huang with Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday, though he said the subject may have come up briefly. A day later, however, Trump acknowledged that the two leaders had discussed Huang.

By Monday, Trump told CNBC that he and Xi had discussed Huang “at length.”

“All I can tell you is [Xi] thinks that Jensen’s a genius,” Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, looks at Chinese President Xi Jinping at Shenzhen Airport upon the former's arrival to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

The sequence suggests Trump concluded it would be more advantageous to bring Huang back to Nvidia than leave the tech giant outside the company.

“I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, hey, how would you like to come to China?” Trump said. “[China could ask Huang] how would you like to come to China and head up Huawei?”

The administration also sought to reassure Nvidia’s board that Huang did not pose a national security threat.

During the CNBC interview, Trump said he had received assurances from U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials. He added that while he had not explicitly promised the Nvidia board that Huang would not be indicted, he had given directors enough assurance to support his return.

“[The board] did ask for assurance on the national security threat, and we gave them assurance, at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump said. “So with everything we know, we gave them assurance.”

Trump had also checked with U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, according to The New York Times. Trump was reportedly told that Huang had not personally been involved in illegally moving chips out of the United States.

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on July 19, 2021. REUTERS/YONHAP

The administration’s unusually direct intervention in a private company’s leadership reflected its view that Huang and Nvidia are irreplaceable in the tech race between the United States and China.

Trump and Vance became convinced that Huang “alone protected American-made open-weight AI models,” according to Reuters on Monday. Chinese AI models have been gaining ground among U.S. companies because they can deliver performance close to proprietary systems from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic at a lower cost, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The stock market may also have influenced Trump’s decision.

When CNBC asked whether last week’s sharp drop in Nvidia shares played a role in his push to restore Huang, Trump acknowledged it probably did.

“Probably so, but the bigger impact was the long term,” Trump said.

Nvidia shares surged more than 30 percent after Huang’s return on Monday.

Trump told The New York Times that he hadn't expected such a dramatic market reaction. Trump himself has also held Nvidia stock, and The New York Times reported that the president may have personally benefited from the rally through his investment portfolio.

Trump held at least $12 million worth of Nvidia shares as of the end of last year. His brokerage accounts also recorded trades in Nvidia stock in September, according to his financial disclosure record. However, it is difficult to determine how much Trump currently holds in Nvidia or how much he may have gained from the stock surge due to the delay between trades and financial disclosures, along with the broad ranges used to report asset values. Trump’s representative has maintained that outside brokerage firms execute the trades automatically.





BY YOO JEE-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]