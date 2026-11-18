A rimless glass is seen in a file photo. Demand for rimless glasses has increased as test-takers try to avoid being mistaken for users of AI-powered smart glasses. SCREEN CAPTURE

Korean College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, test-takers are switching to rimless and thin-framed glasses as proctors prepare smart glasses checks to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

Test-takers across Korea are replacing thick-framed glasses with rimless or thin designs ahead of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday as fears that exam proctors could mistake ordinary eyewear for AI-powered smart glasses continue to grow.

The government plans to check every test-taker at CSAT sites for smart glasses after recent cases of AI-assisted exam cheating raised concerns over concealed electronic devices.

“I had to get my son new glasses because I was worried that an exam proctor might become suspicious and keep him from concentrating,” a parent of a CSAT taker said on Monday.

Their son normally wears thick black frames, but the parent worried that the thick frames could draw suspicion as smart glasses during the exam.

Demand for alternative frames has already risen. Sales of rimless and gold-rimmed glasses on online fashion platform Musinsa increased 56 percent and 40 percent, respectively, from Sunday to Monday compared to the Nov. 8-to-9 period, according to industry data released on Wednesday.

The increase followed the government's tighter anti-cheating measures announced in response to a confession released on Sunday by the top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who admitted to using AI and electronic devices to cheat during the exam.

An examiner demonstrates how a radio frequency detector can identify AI-powered smart glasses at a driver's license testing center on Nov. 16. YONHAP

“Over the past few days, each optical shop has seen an average of five or six test-takers a day asking to switch to rimless or thin-framed glasses,” a representative of the Korean Optometric Association, with more than 10,000 member optical shops nationwide. “Students usually avoid changing their glasses immediately before an exam because they need time to adjust to a new pair. But most told us they were making the switch because they did not want proctors to mistake their glasses for AI-powered ones.”

The anxiety has also spread across online communities for test-takers.

“Everyone around me has changed their thick-framed glasses,” one user wrote. Another said, “I think I’ll just wear contact lenses.”

A pair of smart glasses show the answer to an exam question in Seoul on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Other users have posted photos of their glasses and asked whether they look like AI-powered smart glasses. Some have also questioned whether thick-framed glasses would be permitted at test sites at all.

The rush followed an announcement on Tuesday that CSAT proctors would inspect test-takers’ glasses before each exam session to prevent cheating with AI-powered smart glasses. The prime minister also said offenders could be barred from taking the CSAT for up to 10 years.





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]