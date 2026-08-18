Hyundai’s union to stage partial strikes this week, next week over stalled wage talks

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Samsung Electronics ends anonymity on internal message board after repeated abuse
Samsung Electronics decided to change its NOW Talk system after employees repeatedly took advantage of the anonymity to attack colleagues and spread misinformation.
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Korean drugmakers cut costs as lower generic prices squeeze research budgets
New reimbursement rules are forcing pharmaceutical companies to trim spending even as the government urges greater investment in research and development.
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Hyundai E&C gains priority role in TerraPower’s next eight Natrium reactors
The Korean builder’s framework agreement with Bill Gates-founded TerraPower could expand its role in U.S. and global advanced nuclear projects.
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Power, water supply won't delay national chip fab push: Environment Minister
Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan said the government will secure water and electricity for planned semiconductor fabs while seeking public input on nuclear power and grid expansion.