Hyundai WIA opens Slovakia plant to deepen European electric vehicle push

Hyundai WIA holds a ceremony marking the start of mass production at its new plant in Martin, Zilina Region, Slovakia, on Sept. 30. HYUNDAI WIA

The new facility will supply drivetrain and thermal management components to Hyundai, Kia and other European automakers.

Hyundai WIA has begun full-scale operations at a new production facility in Slovakia as it steps up efforts to expand its presence in Europe’s automotive parts market.

The auto parts company held a ceremony Wednesday to mark the start of mass production at its new plant in Martin, Zilina Region, Slovakia, Hyundai WIA said Thursday.

The company established its Slovak subsidiary in 2023 and has been producing constant velocity joints (CVJs), which transfer power to a vehicle’s wheels, at another plant in the Zilina Region. Hyundai WIA invested about 40 billion won ($29 million) in the new facility to prepare for increased production over the medium to long term and secure a stable production base.

The new plant has an annual production capacity of 800,000 CVJs and 280,000 coolant modules. The company intends to expand CVJ production capacity by up to fivefold and diversify its product lineup beyond the newly added coolant modules to include heating, ventilation and air conditioning modules. Hyundai WIA also aims to increase its local work force from the current 98 employees to about 410 by 2030.

CVJs and thermal management components produced at the new Slovak plant will be supplied to European factories operated by Hyundai Motor, Kia and other global automakers. The plant will supply components for electric vehicles including the EV2 and EV4 produced at Kia’s Zilina plant, as Hyundai WIA seeks to strengthen its presence in Europe’s electrification market. The company aims to further expand its European market share in drivetrain and automotive thermal management components.

“Hyundai WIA’s new plant in Slovakia is a key European production base established as the company marks its 50th anniversary and a symbolic milestone as we move toward our next 100 years,” Hyundai WIA CEO Kwon O-sung said. “With world-class technology and quality, we will become a trusted partner for our European customers.”





BY KO SUK-HYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



